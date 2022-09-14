ALBANY — New York Attorney General Letitia James announced Monday a $50 million agreement with two companies that allegedly sold cigarettes without paying the required state excise taxes.

The agreement resolves allegations that Grand River Enterprises Six Nations, Ltd., based in Canada, and its wholesaler, Native Wholesale Supply Company, Inc., of Gowanda, violated state and federal laws by shipping, selling and distributing cigarettes in New York without paying state taxes.

