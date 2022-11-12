BRADFORD, Pa. — The University of Pittsburgh at Bradford is celebrating Native American Heritage Month with three events during November.
On Monday, the White Pine Singers and Dancers will highlight Iroquois-style social dances during a performance at noon in the Mukaiyama University Room of the Frame-Westerberg Commons.
The performance will include dancing with encouraged participation from the audience and explanations of the traditional dances, instruments and outfits. A traditional lunch of Indian tacos, scone dogs, corn soup and strawberry drink will be served beginning at 11:15 a.m.
On Wednesday, Hanley Library will host a noon session to discover the library’s newest books on indigenous topics, learn about native authors and uncover indigenous resources. A light snack will be served. Participants should feel free to bring their own lunch or stop by the Starbucks Café in the library prior to the presentation.
Finally, at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 30, “Lake of Betrayal: The Story of Kinzua Dam” will be shown in the Bromeley Family Theater of Blaisdell Hall, followed by a discussion with producers Paul Lamont, Scott Sackett and Caleb Abrams via videoconference.
“‘Lake of Betrayal’ looks at how Kinzua Dam so drastically affected the Senecas’ way of life, and it examines the hidden agenda and political debts behind the United States government’s abrogation of the Canandaigua Treaty of 1794 which had guaranteed the Seneca Nation the free use and enjoyment of its lands, forever.
The creation of the Allegheny Reservoir in 1965 forced the removal of more than 130 Seneca families from their homes and properties.
Additionally, art and artifacts from regional Indigenous artists are on display in Blaisdell Hall throughout the month.
All events are free and open to the public.