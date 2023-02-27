OLEAN — A planned talk at the Olean Public Library by Pete Hill on Native American residential boarding schools was moved to March 13 due to the weather Monday evening.
Hill, special initiatives director with Native American Community Services of Erie and Niagara Counties, will speak at the library at 7 p.m. March 13.
This session will provide an understanding of Native American boarding schools and the many consequences and residual impacts of that system. Officials said the talk will include recent updates and ongoing efforts for a greater understanding of how these issues can be addressed, and will share some thoughts about being a good ally of indigenous peoples and communities given the history of these schools.
The free event is sponsored by the Race Unity Circle of Olean.