OLEAN — Jill St. Ledger-Roty counts herself among a number of people who never knew of the existence of Native American residential boarding schools in bygone years.
She, as well as a number of regional residents, will have the opportunity to learn more about the schools during the Olean Race Unity Circle Zoom session for a documentary, “Unseen Tears: The Impact of Native American Residential Boarding Schools of Western New York.”
The event will be presented by Pete Hill of the Cayuga Nation and Heron Clan from 7 to 8:30 p.m Monday and can be accessed through the Olean Public Library.
Ledger-Roty, who coordinates Race Unity Circle events with the library, said Hill serves as a special initiatives coordinator for the Native American Community Services of Erie and Niagara counties. His documentary is described as a “profound examination of the experiences of Native persons who, as children, lived in a residential boarding school whose mission was to ‘kill the Indian, save the man.’”
Ledger-Roty admitted that she had never heard of the residential boarding schools until she joined a women’s drum circle in Fort Erie at the Native American Friendship Center.
“I met women who had been in (the boarding schools) and there were very, very strong reactions,” she recalled. “I know one woman I met, who was sort of part of our drum circle, and was very, very angry because the Nation had agreed to open (the schools) to people who weren’t indigenous,” further stripping away the culture.
Ledger-Roty said she has seen the documentary, which describes the trauma to children that resulted from the boarding school experience and was carried down through generations.
It is hoped that a follow-up program will be held for the documentary, because, “In a way, it’s still going on,” she said.
“Very often, the Department of Social Services removes children from the homes of indigenous people,” Ledger-Roty explained. “Instead of placing them in indigenous foster homes or letting them be adopted by indigenous families, they veer towards white homes. So there is still that loss of culture and loss of identity.”
Ledger-Roty said many of her indigenous friends have told her their parents, too, grew up in the residential boarding schools.
“I think it’s a real important program this year because we abut the Seneca Nation,” she remarked. “After we posted this (session), somebody reached out to me and said they wanted to do a follow-up program that includes people from the Seneca Nation who are local.”
Ledger-Roty said the library has been very helpful in facilitating the Race Unity Circle events and have welcomed upcoming programs, as well.
“They have been unbelievably wonderful, the last couple of years Sheryl has just jumped in,” Ledger-Roty said of Sheryl Soborowski, outreach librarian. “Talk about an outreach coordinator who really is doing outreach — and not just for us, but for other groups, as well.”
Soborowski said the Olean library has received a good response for the upcoming program by Hill.
“We’ve gotten a response from the Western New York Library Resource Council which picked this up and advertised this for us with the libraries and schools in the northern counties,” she said. “A lot of people from Buffalo and Erie County are coming (to the Zoom session) too.”
Other upcoming Race Unity Circle Zoom sessions include the following events.
