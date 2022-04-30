The Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office, in conjunction with the US Drug Enforcement Agency, will hold its semiannual National Pill Take Back today.
Prescription and non-prescription medication can be dropped off by the public for proper disposal at the listed locations below, which are manned by the sheriff’s office, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today. Please keep syringes separate from other medication. Sharps will not be accepted during this take back.
Drop off locations include:
• Delevan: Delevan Plaza, 40 N. Main St.
• Salamanca: Salamanca City Fire Station, 225 Wildwood St.
• Olean: Olean Police Department, 101 E. State St.