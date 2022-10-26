Residents looking to get rid of their old prescription and over-the-counter drugs can do so at a number of safe drop sites on Saturday.

Several sites in Cattaraugus and Allegany counties will accept the drugs from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday as part of the National Pill Take Back Day. Sites include:

(Contact City Editor Bob Clark at bclark@oleantimesherald.com.)

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social