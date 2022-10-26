Residents looking to get rid of their old prescription and over-the-counter drugs can do so at a number of safe drop sites on Saturday.
Several sites in Cattaraugus and Allegany counties will accept the drugs from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday as part of the National Pill Take Back Day. Sites include:
- Olean Police Department, 101 E. State St.
- Salamanca City Fire Station, 225 Wildwood Ave.
- Delevan Plaza, 40 N. Main St.
- Angelica Village Fire Hall, 85 W. Main St.
- Cuba Fire Hall, 51 E. Main St.
The effort is two-fold, said Jonathan Chaffee, coordinator for the Partners for Prevention in Allegany County Coalition, which is partnering with ACASA, the Allegany County Sheriff's Office, Angelica Fire Department, and Cuba police and fire departments for the drops in Allegany County.
“The pill drops started as a Department of Environmental Conservation as studies showed medications were being found in waterways and in fish,” he said, as well as keeping such drugs from being misused or abused. “The partners ask that community members dispose of their medications properly to keep them off our streets, out of the hands of our youth, and out of our environment.
“All collected medications are taken to an incinerating location, which makes the medications useless to people and harmless to the environment,” he added.
SEVERAL COMMUNITY SITES have year-round drop boxes, officials said, to accept such drugs without a coordinated event. Sites in the region include:
- Cattaraugus County Building, 1 Leo Moss Drive, Suite 4010, Olean
- Cattaraugus County Building, 303 Court St., Little Valley
- Franklinville Police Department, 101 N. Main St.
- Gowanda Police Department, 27 E. Main St.
- Olean City Building, 101 E. State St.
- Salamanca Police Department, 1 Barrett Drive
- Alfred Pharmacy
- Alfred State University Police
- Allegany County Sheriff’s Office in Belmont
- Cuba Police Department
- Fillmore Pharmacy
- Friendship Pharmacy
- Jones Memorial Hospital in Wellsville
- Jones Memorial Medical Practice in Bolivar
- Nicholson Pharmacy
- Wellsville Police Department
(Contact City Editor Bob Clark at bclark@oleantimesherald.com.)