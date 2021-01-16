National Honor Society inductees at Portville Central

Thirty-three students were inducted into the Portville chapter of the National Honor Society on Wednesday. In front the front row (from left) are Courtney Lyle, Allie DeFazio, Nikki Hepker, Sophie Kellogg, Kendall Artlip and Kayleigh Forrest; in the the second row (from left) are Tayalynn Harris, Arianna North, Kaitlyn Buckvich, Lydia Szymanski, Reanna Carrier and Mia Welty; in the third row (from left) are Jenna Freer, Mallory Reynolds, Devyn Neiman, Caleigh Zollinger, Matteson Fries, Megan Pagett and Olivia Ganoung; in the fourth row are (from left) Rachel Waddell, Caroline Todd, Kylie Blessing, Caydence Zalwsky, Mallory Welty, Carley LaFever; and in the fifth row (from left) are Brenton Gagliardo, Sam Korsa, Christian Gariepy, Thomas Scanlon, Nathan Petryszak and Thomas Carls. Missing are Gabrielle Green and Kyle Mathes. Advisors are Michael Matz and JJ McIntosh.