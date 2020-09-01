ALBANY (TNS) — National Grid want to raise its gas and electric rates for upstate New York customers next year under a plan that would add nearly $8 to the average monthly bill.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, National Grid had delayed instituting a previous rate increase and had held off on filing its new rate increase request with the PSC by several months, from April to the end of July, a move that likely cost National Grid tens of millions of dollars.
“We made the decision to delay this proposal so that we could use the time over the last few months to refine and reduce the amount of our request,” National Grid’s New York president, John Bruckner, said. “We worked hard to strike a balance between what is needed in the near term to maintain and improve reliability and further support our customers.”
In its rate plan filings with the state Public Service Commission, National Grid said that it is facing a $100 million shortfall in its upstate electrical business, and a $42 million shortfall in its gas business. The rate increases, which account for a 9.5 percent return on equity that the utility is allowed to earn, will plug those gaps, the utility said.
A typical rate increase case at the PSC takes 11 months to complete. The rate increases would take effect in July of next year.
National Grid will be making a separate filing that it says will provide $50 million in bill relief for customers and businesses most impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We know our customers continue to struggle during this pandemic and this is a way for us to provide some near-term relief,” Bruckner said in a statement.
National Grid told the PSC in a detailed revenue filing that it also hopes that it can negotiate a multi-year rate plan that would spread the $8 increase over several years as it has done in the past.
”The company is interested in exploring a multi-year rate plan that would allow the Company to take full advantage of efficiencies and manage bills over a three-year period – with the goal of minimizing any increase in the first year of the rate plan when the ongoing economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic are anticipated to be the most severe,” the revenue filing states.
National Grid said the rate increases would pay for reliable service as well as enhanced energy affordability program, economic development programs and energy efficiency programs.