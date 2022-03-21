BUFFALO — National Grid has awarded a $100,000 economic development grant to the city of Olean to support the third phase of the city’s streetscape renovation, Walkable Olean.
The company provided the funding through its Urban Center Commercial District Revitalization program. Available through the company’s suite of economic development programs, the Urban Center Commercial District Revitalization program assists municipalities that are undertaking major revitalization projects.
“The company has been an excellent partner throughout our community’s revitalization process," Mayor Bill Aiello said. "National Grid’s commitment and dedication to Olean is worth noting as their support of our projects is constant and unwavering.”
National Grid Regional Director Ken Kujawa said the company has supported various initiatives in Olean, including a $100,000 economic development grant in 2019 for the second phase of the Walkable Olean project.
"We also worked with the city to convert 1,300 streetlights to energy-efficient LEDs, which result in long-term cost savings," he said.
In October, the city completed the second phase of Walkable Olean. The project involved reconstruction and restoration of public infrastructure and improvements to the downtown area. This included the construction of a refuge island on Main Street (intersections of Main and North Barry streets) with a corresponding “road diet” (Main and Front streets), bike lanes, new sidewalks, lighting and signals to service future housing and commercial development.
The third phase includes a new 8-foot multi-use path on the north side of East State Street, curb extensions, new crossing markings, curb ramps, a roundabout at the intersection with Barry Street and a median extension between Union and Barry streets.
The shared-use path will include trail-level lighting and illuminated bollards to improve safety for pedestrians and cyclists. The project is also expected to ease traffic entering the downtown corridor from the east and provide safe walking connections from downtown to nearby neighborhoods, as well as an improved pedestrian walkway between downtown attractions and the city's stadium and recreation districts.