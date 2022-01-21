ALBANY — New York state utility regulators have given permission to National Grid to raise electric and natural gas rates over the next three years.
The good news for consumers is that the approved increases are well below the current rate of inflation, which is growing at 7%, raising prices on everything from gasoline to groceries.
Officials at the state Public Service Commission said the allowed rate increases, which are under 2% each year, are “significantly lower” than what the utility originally asked for. The agreement is known as a “joint proposal,” agreed to by the company and PSC officials.
Labor unions and businesses also signed onto the deal to show their support.
”The joint proposal we adopted today allows for funding for the company to maintain safe and reliable service, while moderating rate impacts during the term of the rate plan and mitigating the impacts to ratepayers suffering the financial consequences of the pandemic,” PSC Chairman Rory Christian said in a statement. “Further, this agreement is consistent with our nation-leading clean energy initiatives, as well as our social and economic policies.”
The rates approved by New York state are delivery rates that National Grid charges to provide electricity and natural gas to its customers. The actual electricity and gas supply is a separate charge, about half of the total bill.
Because of rising supply charges, the PSC said that National Grid bills would increase about 2% a year under the new deal, adding several dollars a month to the average utility bill.