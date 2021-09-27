ALBANY (TNS) — National Grid’s natural gas and electric customers will see their rates rise once again if state regulators approve a plan announced Monday by the utility.
The rate hike would increase the average monthly National Grid gas and electric bill by $12.43 over three years. The new rates would take effect on Jan. 1.
The initial monthly increase for the average gas and electric customer would amount to $3.43 and increase each of the next two years several more dollars per month.
National Grid had delayed its original rate hike request with the state Public Service Commission due to the COVID-19 pandemic but had recently been in closed-door negotiations with the PSC and other stakeholders such as IBEW Local 97, the labor union that represents National Grid line workers.
The PSC, which regulates utilities in the state, still must approve the new rate plan, although PSC staff helped to negotiate the plan with the company and others, so it is expected that the bulk of the proposal is likely to be approved. The state and the company have been in talks for 11 months.
National Grid had originally proposed a one-year rate increase plan that would have led to the average residential gas and electric customers seeing their monthly bill increase almost $8 a month, with new increases being immediately requested for future years. This plan locks in more modest annual increases for three years.
Utilities like National Grid are constantly required to update and modernize their infrastructure as it ages and is destroyed by ever-more-violent storms that have been blamed on climate change. The state and federal government are also pushing utilities to incorporate more renewable energy onto the electric grid, requiring new technologies.
”We worked hard to strike a balance between prioritizing customer energy affordability and ensuring resiliency — especially in light of the record number of damaging storms we’ve seen in upstate New York — while deferring other programs and initiatives that would add to our customers’ bills,” said Rudy Wynter, president of National Grid’s New York state operations.