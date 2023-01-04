National Comedy Center

More families will have the chance to visit the National Comedy Center in Jamestown through a program that offers reduced admission.

 Lena McBean

JAMESTOWN — The National Comedy Center is participating in Museums for All to encourage people of all backgrounds to visit museums regularly.

The National Comedy Center museum and the Center’s Lucy Desi Museum, celebrating the lives, careers and legacy of the “First Couple of Comedy” are both participating in the program, which is designed to increase the accessibility of high-quality museum learning resources.

