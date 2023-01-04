JAMESTOWN — The National Comedy Center is participating in Museums for All to encourage people of all backgrounds to visit museums regularly.
The National Comedy Center museum and the Center’s Lucy Desi Museum, celebrating the lives, careers and legacy of the “First Couple of Comedy” are both participating in the program, which is designed to increase the accessibility of high-quality museum learning resources.
The program is part of the Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS) and is administered by the Association of Children’s Museums (ACM).
“The National Comedy Center is committed to welcoming all audiences as we showcase the art form of comedy and its unique voices in ways that educate, inspire and enlighten our visitors,” Comedy Center executive director Journey Gunderson said. “We are pleased to participate in the Museums for All program to broaden accessibility and inclusivity within our museums.”
The Museums for All program supports those receiving food assistance (SNAP) benefits, who can now visit the National Comedy Center and Lucy Desi Museum for a minimal fee of $2 dual admission, per person, for up to four people, with the presentation of a SNAP Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) card.
Similar free and reduced admission is available to eligible members of the public at more than 1,000 museums across the country.
Museums for All is part of the non-profit National Comedy Center’s broad commitment to seek, include, and welcome all audiences to experience its museums in Lucille Ball’s hometown. Tickets may be purchased in advance at ComedyCenter.org, or by visiting the admissions desk at either the National Comedy Center or Lucille Ball Desi Arnaz Museum.
Museums for All helps expand access to museums and also raises public awareness about how museums in the U.S. are reaching their entire communities. Participating institutions in the initiative include art museums, children’s museums, science centers, botanical gardens, zoos, history museums, and more, and are located nationwide, representing all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.