OLEAN — Even though there won’t be a large awards ceremony for the recipients of the L.O.U.I.E. and Enterprising Business awards in early November, recipients Chris Napoleon and Jim Mahar couldn’t be more pleased with the honors presented by the Greater Olean Chamber of Commerce.
Napoleon of Napoleon Engineering was selected for the 2020 L.O.U.I.E. Award, which is given to an individual who symbolizes the enterprising spirit for the greater Olean community, as was demonstrated in the life of Louis Marra, whom the award is named for.
Mahar of Service Store is the recipient of the Enterprising Business Award, presented to a business or a non-profit organization that exemplifies the unique “hometown” charm of the greater Olean area in manners of administration/operation, customer service, or display of inventory.
Napoleon was presented the award Wednesday by representatives with the Chamber of Commerce during an informal dinner with some of his employees at the Old Library Restaurant.
Earlier this week, Napoleon said he was “absolutely” pleased to receive the award for his business.
“Holy cow, when I look at the names of the former awardees, starting back in 1990 with Erick Laine, and 30 years later to be listed there and honored with those people” is wonderful, he said. “As somebody who was born and raised here, I know everybody on that (L.O.U.I.E.) list. “Their names are part of the fabric of our community.”
He added, “To be even mentioned with so many of those people, I’m honored, humbled and in awe of that recognition from our community and those that know me — it’s pretty cool.”
Napoleon said he has operated his business since 1997 and over the years has employed hundreds of people
“When I think back when I started, I was young in my 20s,” he recalled. “But I had an idea that had value and we’ve multiplied that value over the years and the people that believe in our mission.”
Napoleon said starting a business, which was built by many dedicated people, was what opened his eyes to “what community is all about and how we’re all interconnected.”
“I think it’s easy to live within a community and not actually be connected with your community,” he said noting a business, however, is reliant on a community and the support and services it provides.
“It’s all interconnected and brought to light when you start and run a business in a community like ours.”
Mahar, an associate professor of finance at St. Bonaventure, said receiving the award for Service Store is a “huge honor” and thanked the Chamber for recognizing the business as a key part of the Olean Economy.
“I am surely deeply moved and honored by the award from the Chamber of Commerce, but that Olean allows us to keep doing that after nearly 100 years is the real honor … (and) to carry on the tradition of serving the local community that my grandfather started back in 1923,” Mahar said. “The name Service Store has largely been assumed by Park and Shop, but I still think of the store as a form of service. That choice of words was central to the decision to keep it going.” Mahar said the company employs about 40 people at the Front Street store alone.
“In a small city like Olean, 40 jobs is a big thing,” he observed. “If we can break even and keep 40 people employed, I will consider it a win. But I think it is more than just that. It is a place to meet neighbors, it is a way for people who are elderly or physically challenged to get food safely and easily, a way to help a hurried family get good food fast. It is a way to help someone who is having a bad day, get in a better mood by welcoming them with a smile.”
Additionally, Mahar said the store “is a place where everyone is welcome, not just as a customer, but as a friend and neighbor. Indeed, one of the bad things about the pandemic is I am not free to just hang out and be a greeter at the store. It is one of my favorite things to do.”
Mahar said he is sure his grandfather, Francis Sr. and even his uncle Francis Jr. would have been “ happy to know that the work they started is continuing.
“Indeed, a story I am fond of telling is that when my grandmother was on her death bed in Olean General Hospital, I told her that I would do my best to keep the stores going. I am not going to go back on that promise,” he remarked. “The pandemic showed us all how important small businesses are. Whether it was getting hold of toilet paper or selling locally made bread and restaurant items or hand sanitizer made in Ellicottville, local businesses worked together to meet the needs of the local community. It may not have been the best thing to do from a profit perspective, but it was the best thing to do from a people perspective.”