ELLICOTTVILLE — Members of the Nannen Arboretum Society will celebrate Arbor Day and hold a special meeting April 28 with an open house.
The legacy of Nannen Arboretum founder John Ploetz will be honored with his children donating two trees for the Arbor Day planting. The day’s events will begin at 11 a.m.
Posters and photographs from the early days of the arboretum will be displayed, and several Ploetz and Nannen family members along with some original arboretum members will be available for conversation and reminiscing.
John’s children are currently working with Tom Draves of Draves Arboretum in Darian Center to procure a Plume Oak and a Bristle Cone Pine to be donated to the arboretum for Arbor Day. Both these trees were part of the original planting at the arboretum and unfortunately have not survived.
The Plume Oak was donated by John Ploetz in memory of his brother, Richard Ploetz. It is an Asiatic oak with an outstanding cut leaf that serves as the logo for the arboretum.
It was bought at Kingsville Nursery in Kingsville, Md. It was planted in 1977 but died in 1987 due to an incompatible understock. A sucker was sent up from that understock resulting in the Bur Oak that stands there today.
The Bristle Cone Pine, donated by Sarah Lyons in memory of Margaret Lyons and Zella Crisman, is native to Colorado, Arizona and California. A gnarled tree in California is estimated to be over 4,750 years old.
The arboretum’s pine was planted in 1980 and its condition was still good in 2006 before it began deteriorating and died a slow death. Volunteers pruned it back in 2021, making it an “exhibition tree” with signage explaining its heritage.
The annual meeting will highlight 2022 accomplishments and financial results. Since none of the board members’ terms are expiring, there will not be any election for board members.
Arbor Day will be celebrated by recounting its history, a reading of the Proclamation by the village and town of Ellicottville representatives and the planting/viewing of the Arbor Day trees. Refreshments, sandwiches, cookies and drinks will be provided during the open house, which will last until 3 p.m. All are welcome to attend.
Visit nannenarboretum.org for more information.