Nannen Arboretum program set for May 3
ELLICOTTVILLE — Cattaraugus County is advertised as “Naturally Yours,” and its geological history is endlessly interesting.
Retired teacher Tim Baird will speak May 3 on the continental glacier that occupied Cattaraugus County and explain all the physical changes that occurred as a result.
The presentation, sponsored by the Nannen Arboretum Society, will take place at 6:30 p.m. at the Ellicottville Town Center auditorium, 28 Parkside Dr.
A prominent birder, Baird will look at the physical changes that occurred within the glaciers, showing photos and giving explanations of the many geographical features. Even the soils were affected, while some parts of the county were totally untouched by the glaciers.
Baird has lived in the county his entire life and nature study is one of his lifelong pursuits that include nature photography and birding.
A $5 fee will be collected at the door. Refreshments will be served.