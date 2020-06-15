OLEAN — Olean firefighters have identified the name of the person killed in a North Olean fire on Wednesday, and noted the fire was an accident.
City Fire Chief Tim Richardson reported Monday afternoon that Michele A. McRae, 53, of 1617R Avenue B, was killed in the blaze that destroyed the home.
A person who was injured, and who the department did not identify, was treated at Erie County Medical Center and released.
Firefighters said the first floor of the 2 1/2 story, wood-frame structure was filled with fire upon arrival, while the second floor and attic were also ablaze. A porch collapse complicated fighting the fire, as well.
Officials also reported that foul play was ruled out as a cause of the fire.
“The cause of the fire was accidental in nature and was a result of improperly discarded smoking material,” said Bryan Swift, a city fire investigator, noting the fire began in the northwest corner of the first floor. “The spread of fire throughout the structure was intensified by home health oxygen cylinders located in the area of origin.”
City code enforcement officials have marked the property as unsafe and set for demolition.
According to Cattaraugus County Real Property and city of Olean rental property database records, the property — identified at 1617R Avenue B — is owned by the estate of Edward Muniga of Olean. The six-bedroom, two-unit rental structure is assessed at $40,000.