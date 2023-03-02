BUFFALO — Mayor Byron Brown on Thursday identified the Buffalo firefighter who died in an explosive fire at a downtown building as a 37-year-old married father, and said federal and state agencies would be involved in investigating "the causes of the fire and how this situation unfolded."

Firefighter Jason Arno's body was recovered from the brick building several hours after he was reported missing early on in the four-alarm fire. Fire Commissioner William Renaldo said Arno was 30 to 40 feet inside when he issued a mayday call, which led to the emergency evacuation of everyone inside. Arno was not heard from again.

