LIMESTONE — When Mystic Water Resort opens its gates next Saturday, owners Bill and Karla Rounsville will offer a variety of activities that include a new chipping green for golfers and hydrobikes for water enthusiasts.
Bill Rounsville said the 620 Parkside Drive resort, which has cabins, a covered pavilion for large gatherings and parties, a playground, a small lake, putt-putt golf and other amenities, is preparing for people to return for the season. Rounsville noted the facility had seen its attendance drop somewhat last year due to the pandemic, but he expects the easing of mandates will bring people back for outside fun.
That fun includes several hydrobikes on the lake which provide exercise through paddling. The hydrobikes, which include life jackets for all participants, can be rented by the half-hour or hour and can provide a relaxing workout.
“They’re really fun, I got on them and drove around,” he shared.
Karla Rounsville said she, too, enjoys the hydrobikes as they provide the perfect setting for exercise in the sun and fresh air.
“Another thing about these is the social distancing on them,” Karla Rounsville said. “And you’re outside — not inside on top of each other … I think this year everybody is a little more confident about getting out and they know the rules and regulations.”
She noted the resort also provides the perfect stay-vacation for area residents.
“If you’re going to go camping in the cabins, it can just be your family and you can social distance (outside) with others … camping (locally) seems to be the trend this past year,” she said, adding their visitors are from the local area as well as out-of-state. “And if you’re going to putt-putt you can seclude your family” and enjoy that activity.
As she was speaking, Karla Rounsville was briefly interrupted by the honking of a number of Canada geese that flew over the lake.
Bill Rounsville, who is a golfer, said he is also excited about the new chipping green located at the front of the property and comprises 125 yards for driving golf balls.
“They chip the balls from (the green) and it will sharpen their games up,” Rounsville said of the new activity.
He said a “money ball” challenge at the chipping green, which requires a hole-in-one shot at 125 yards from the tee box, will net the winner $1,000.
For more information, or to book a picnic, party, cabin or activity, call Mystic Water at (716) 925-8553 and leave a message. Calls will be returned that day.