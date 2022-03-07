CUBA — The Mystic Spirit Holistic Wellness Fair is back with dozens of holistic health practitioners, psychics, mediums, healers and spirit artists and vendors — and in a new location.
The MSHW Fair is 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the VFW Reception Hall at 5425 Route 305. It is hosted by MS Walk Team Michelle’s Supporters. Proceeds from the fair go to the National MS Society of Upstate New York to help in developing treatment and finding a cure for multiple sclerosis.
Belinda Knight is the force behind the fair. Her sister, Michelle Clark, who grew up in Cuba, was diagnosed with MS in 2002. While family and friends have raised more than $85,000 for the MS Walk to support the National Multiple Sclerosis Society’s research, education and support for MS patients and their families, Knight has taken a different approach.
She is a believer in the holistic and meta-physical approach to health and that there are many ways to achieve good health:
MYSTIC: a person who seeks by contemplation and self-surrender to obtain unity with the Deity or the absolute.
SPIRIT: the vital principle or animating force within living things.
HOLISTIC: the belief that the parts of something are interconnected.
WELLNESS: the quality or state of being in good health especially as an actively sought goal lifestyles that promote wellness.
Knight knew that there is a local interest in the holistic arts and meta-physics and that there is no centralized venue for information. She decided to bring various practitioners of the healing and holistic arts together to introduce them to the public and to help people find alternative or additional help with health problems, as well as raise funds for MS.
The approach was successful. Before the Covid-19 Pandemic the last MSHW Fair was held in 2020. In 2019 and 2020, Knight said, “It was one of the top 20 fundraisers for the MS Society of Upstate New York.”
The fair was held in 2018, 2019 and 2020, but had to be canceled in 2021. This is the fourth annual event. The MSHW Fair has raised $5,269 over the last three events.
Due to circumstances beyond their control the site of the MSHW Fair had to be moved to a different location this year. Clark said she believes it will be better for the relocation.
“There’s more room and better parking and it is ADA accessible,” she said, adding that the Perfect Blend coffee shop, which served the fair when it was held at the Palmer Opera House, is following the event to the VFW and will be supplying refreshments.
Guests are asked to give a $5 donation at the door. Inside there will be raffles throughout the day. Tickets will be sold for the multi-item raffle at $5 per sheet with prizes donated by the vendors. Services are purchased from individual vendors and prices are set by each vendor.
All proceeds will be donated to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society MS Walk 2022.
Scheduled to take part in the fair are:
• Rev. Michelle L. Clark, tarot readings, Reiki and reflexology.
• Belinda Knight, integrated energy therapy and Reiki.
• Rev. Patty Colleen, psychic/medium, readings/healings, sun catchers, ornaments.
• Mystic Pines Medium, Lori Fay, evidential mediumship, Angel Card readings
• Spirit Drawings, Kathy Wilde — psychic readings with drawing.
• Rev. Kayla Rae — medium, readings/healing, past lives, dreams and spiritual counseling.
• Tina Youngers — chair massage.
• Kim Crowley — Young Living Essential Oils.
• Libellé Essential Living.
• Megan Bliven — crystal Reiki healing, CBD products and natural beauty products.
• Artist of Nature and Spirit, Judy Hartke, Spirit Art Readings- readings, spirit sketches
• Rev. Jessica Tozzo — psychic readings.
• Divination Station, Elizabeth Whitacre — tarot/oracle card readings.
• Molly Conklin — healing stones and jewelry.
• Marley Rose and Roxanne Patten — dream catchers, jewelry, and eclectic hand-made treasures.
Text or call Belinda Knight at (716) 307-9249 for more information, to sign up as a vendor or to volunteer.