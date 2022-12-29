SALAMANCA — The only Common Council member not returning for the new term Jan. 1 said farewell after two years representing Ward 4 in the city — but vowed he’d be back.
Paul Myers, a retired Salamanca police officer, reflected on his first term Wednesday during the final council meeting of the year.
“Unfortunately, my residency will change from Ward 4 to Ward 5 after this meeting, but I’ll be back in two years,” he said. “It’s just going to be a two-year absence. I can guarantee you that.”
Myers spent over 20 years in the Salamanca Police Department, first joining the force in 1993 and retiring in 2016 as a lieutenant. Myers also served a stint as provisional police chief in 2013-14 following the retirement of Gary Wind, another former Ward 4 council member.
Myers said his term on the council was a wonderful experience, and he formed many friendships during that time. He said he grew up living next to Mayor Sandy Magiera and knew council members John “Jack” Hill and Janet Koch before running for the council seat.
“This is a great thing to do. It’s a great thing to serve,” he said. “I recommend anybody who wants to serve to please run.”
The rest of the council members, including Barry Smith and Kylee Johnson, thanked Myers for his time sitting on the council.
In November, newcomer Michael Reed was elected to the Ward 4 council seat, receiving 122 votes, all on the Integrity line. There were two write-ins for Ward 4.
Ward 4 encompasses everything in the city south of the Allegheny River and east of Division Street. According to state Board of Elections, Ward 4 has 690 active voters on the rolls.