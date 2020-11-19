LITTLE VALLEY — Following absentee ballot counting Tuesday, Salamanca Common Council candidates Paul Myers and Janet Koch, both Democrats, have secured their seats for Ward 4 and Ward 5, respectively.
In Ward 4, the official tally was 241 for Myers to 172 for Republican challenger Gary Wind. After Election Day, Myers held a comfortable 50-vote lead over Wind with 62 absentees to count.
In Ward 5, the incumbent Koch secured a total 266 votes to independent Kenneth “Skip” Nary’s 145. After Election Day, Koch held a 25-vote lead over Nary with 121 absentees to count, but she received nearly 90% of those ballots.
In the mayor’s race, Sandra Magiera increased her lead over Ronald Ball to 1,505-563. After Election Day, Magiera had secured victory with a 1,223-496 tally.
In Ward 1, Democrat John “Jack” Hill, who ran unopposed, received a total of 206 votes.
In Ward 2, Democrat Kylee Johnson, who ran unopposed, received a total of 500 votes.
In Ward 3, Independent Barry Smith, who ran unopposed, received a total of 111 votes.
Beginning Jan. 1, a Democratic mayor and four aldermen will sit on the council with one independent and no Republicans. This is a near complete turnaround from six years ago when four Republican aldermen and a mayor sat on the council with a lone Democrat.
(Contact Salamanca Press editor Kellen Quigley at kquigleysp@gmail.com.)