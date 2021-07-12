OLEAN — G-Unit rap star Lloyd Banks headlined Olean Summerfest 2021 on Bradner Stadium on Saturday, as music throbbed into the night.
The event was capped off by a fireworks display.
Banks, the Queens-based rapper gave a live performance in support of his new (June 2021) album “The Course Of The Inevitable,” his first studio release since 2010.
The performance was hosted by DJ Love Dinero and Sirius XM’s “Shade45” standout DJ Superstar Jay. Another Queens rapper Frank Boy also performed live.
Summerfest ran from 3 to 10 p.m. and featured several area food and beverage vendors.