The historic Crook Farm on Seward Avenue in Bradford, shown here, is one of Bradford Landmark Society’s entities that will benefit from the upcoming fundraiser “Murder in the Tuna Valley” slated to be performed Oct. 1 and 2.

 Photo by Kate Day Sager

BRADFORD, Pa. — During a Sunday school picnic at Crook Farm in the 1880s all was going well until a murder occurred.

Thus begins the mystery and fun involved with solving the whodunit performance titled “Murder in the Tuna Valley” to be staged at 7 p.m. Oct. 1 and 3 p.m. Oct. 2 in the social hall of Emanuel Lutheran Church, 152 Seaward Ave., Bradford.

