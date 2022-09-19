BRADFORD, Pa. — During a Sunday school picnic at Crook Farm in the 1880s all was going well until a murder occurred.
Thus begins the mystery and fun involved with solving the whodunit performance titled “Murder in the Tuna Valley” to be staged at 7 p.m. Oct. 1 and 3 p.m. Oct. 2 in the social hall of Emanuel Lutheran Church, 152 Seaward Ave., Bradford.
The improv dessert theater performance, written by John and Heather Kearns, will benefit Bradford Landmark Society. Admission is $15 per individual or $25 per couple.
John Kearns, lay worship leader and musical director at Emanuel, said the show will seek audience participation in solving the mysterious murder of an individual at the picnic.
“There is some music involved, but it’s not the primary focus of it,” Kearns said of the 90-minute show. “It’s more improv comedy than it is musical.”
The plot of the show centers on a pastor who is retiring and the incoming clergyman who will replace him.
“This is like a Sunday school get-together; a picnic social is how it starts out,” he said of the plot of the show.
The retiring pastor is performed by Rev. Rick Nelson, a minister in Bradford, while the wife of the outgoing pastor is played by Anne Bouquin. The new pastor, performed by Kearns, is a character who is “slicker than snake oil.” Kearns also provides musical accompaniment on the piano.
“Due to situations that are happening within the show, a murder does occur,” he continued. “The audience is going to be involved in solving the murder.”
He noted the cast, who will wear period clothing, will be fully immersed with audience members in a quest to have them solve the murder.
Music played during the performance will include tunes from that era in history, including “Going Down to the River to Pray,” sung by the whole cast, and “Go to Sleep You Little Baby” by female cast members.
Kearns and his wife came up with the idea for the show after they learned Landmark was not conducting the annual Crook Farm Country Fair this year. The event had been a major fundraiser for the organization in the past. After they received permission to write a show for Landmark, the Kearns went to Crook Farm and walked around the historic property for inspiration.
“We did a lot of our writing wandering around Crook Farm and walking out in the fields ” he said of the late afternoon visit. “I remember the sun was setting. It’s actually a very peaceful, quiet place. You’re able to step back in history a little bit and in writing something like this, that’s extremely important.”
Kearns noted he and his wife had written and staged the “Good Old Days” performance in celebration of Landmark’s 50th anniversary in the fall of 2019.
On a side note, Kearns said some of the cast, clad in full costumes, will walk around the upcoming Pumpkin Festival, slated to be held from noon to 5 p.m. Sept. 24 in downtown Bradford.“We are encouraging folks to stop and talk with us, take a picture and post it online,” he added.“It will give us a chance to work with our characters.”
The actors will also provide a performance the afternoon on Sept. 30 for residents at the Chapel Ridge assisted living facility.
“Many of them have not seen theater performances for years so we decided, as a cast, to give back a little bit more,” Kearns said of the planned performance at the facility. “It will give us a chance to do the show, too.”
The total number of performers in the show, including children, range between 15 and 16.
In addition to the actors mentioned, other key performers include Lewis Keller Jr., Andy and Patty Kearns, Jennifer Bouquin, Eliana Lewis, Myah Gomez and several of Kearns’ vocal students.
Harrijane Hannon Moore, president of Landmark, said she and other board members are very pleased that the Kearns chose to produce the event.
“We are delighted that they went to that extent — they wrote the play, they got the performers for the play and they’ve got the venue for the play,” Moore said. “All we have to do is provide the desserts and beverages for the people. Hopefully we get a good response.”
She said proceeds from the benefit show will help Landmark with its upkeep of Crook Farm as well as its headquarters at the historic Herbig Bakery on East Corydon Street.
“Any money generated, whether its private donations or a performance like this play, or any kind of support financially is welcome,” Moore remarked. “We strive to maintain the bakery.”
Tickets may be purchased at the Herbig Bakery, open on Fridays; Ott & McHenry drug store on Main Street; Graceful Blooms at the Bradford Mini Mall on East Main Street; and at the locations of Northwest Bank on Main Street and East Main Street.