OLEAN — Muralist and Olean native Meg Saligman will visit SUNY Jamestown Community College’s Cattaraugus County Campus to discuss the potential for a public art mural on the west side of the college’s Library & Liberal Arts Center.
The public may attend meetings with Saligman from noon to 1 p.m. and 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Nov. 17 in JCC’s Magnano Reception Room. Saligman will share her portfolio and conduct an open discussion encouraging engagement from the community.
Face coverings are required for those attending.
Saligman, based in Philadelphia, draws on the history and the stories of the community as she prepares to develop the concept for a mural. The events will focus on faculty, staff, students, alumni, and community members bringing an open mind, imagination — and a love of Olean.
“The overarching theme of the mural will cover Meg’s love of growing up in Olean,” said Paula Snyder, the executive director of JCC’s Cattaraugus County Campus. “She is welcoming the Olean and JCC communities to bring ideas, artifacts, old pictures and other pieces that might be implemented into her design.”
Saligman has produced more than 40 permanent artworks in the United States and internationally in the past 25 years.
According to her website, Saligman focuses on “community engagement, collaboration, and facilitating social exchange in pursuit of shared experience” and “consistently amplifies local culture in her designs.”
Snyder said Saligman is seeking help from local artists to help work on the mural, which is scheduled to take place over three months next summer. Fundraising for the mural is being handled by Tri-County Arts Council.
As a teenager — her maiden name is Fish — she earned a spot on Olean High School’s Wall of Fame for her art projects. She gained more national recognition in 2019 when one of her well-known murals served as a backdrop in an episode of “This Is Us,” the hit television series.
The mural, titled “Common Threads,” is located on a building at Broad and Spring Garden streets in the Center City area of Philadelphia.
Saligman told the Times Herald in November 2019 that she frequently visited her hometown. A 1983 graduate of Olean High School, she attended Parsons School of Design in New York City and Washington University in St. Louis.
She explained how she eventually settled in Philadelphia following college.
“I ended up in Philadelphia because I had an uncle who had an empty house boat on Penn’s Landing” she said. “I was a young artist and I could stay on it for free.”
During those early years, she remembers “three years of getting full-time jobs and quitting them.”
That was followed by working as a waitress as she did her artwork. She described this as a “well-timed” move as it was the start of the Philadelphia Anti-Graffiti Network founded in 1984 by former Philadelphia Mayor Wilson Goode.
“So I began to do murals for them and then I went off to do artwork on my own,” she said.
Another work by Saligman includes a flying American flag painted following the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks — it can be seen from Interstate 95.
“We also (painted) the Philadelphia Eagles official Superbowl Champion mural right on Broad Street,” she said, referring to her 20-year-old business, Meg Saligman Studio. “I have five murals right on North and South Broad streets.”
To learn more about Saligman and to view her work, visit www.MegSaligman.com.