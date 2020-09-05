OLEAN — Cleaning out the house and garage, but don’t know where to get rid of certain waste?
Several local governments have announced cleanup and waste disposal opportunities across the region.
The city of Olean will host a curbside collection of white goods — stoves, refrigerators, freezers and other large appliances — on Oct. 7.
The cost is $25 for one item, and $15 for each additional item.
Payment is required in advance. Call 376-5650 or visit the Public Works Office, Room 206 at the Olean Municipal Building. The deadline to register is Oct. 5.
The removal comes after a recent cleanup in Olean, which city officials reported this week saw 128 households participate.
In addition, the final city yard waste removal for 2020 is set for Sept. 30. All yard waste must be in paper lawn bags or containers no larger than 30 gallons with no lid or clearly marked “yard waste.” Brush and limbs must be bundled with twine or rope, and be no longer than three feet and no wider than 18 inches. No form of plastic bag is allowed.
The annual leaf collection has not been scheduled, but is expected to occur at least once this fall.
- The Cattaraugus County Department of Public Works will host a free household hazardous waste disposal day Oct. 3 at the Allegany Highway Facility, 3108 N. Seventh St., Allegany.
Accepted waste includes various home, garage and miscellaneous hazardous wastes, ranging from drain cleaner and mercury thermometers to old gasoline and pool chemicals. Materials should be in their original, labeled containers.
The program is partially financed with grants from the state Department of Environmental Conservation and the Cattaraugus County Water Quality Council.
Registration is required by Sept. 25. Call 938-2441 or (800) 248-7719, ext. 2441, or visit www.data.enchantedmountains.net/form/household-hazardous-waste-collection-2020-16 to register. When registering, an exact time for arrival will be given.
- Allegany County will also be holding an annual household hazardous waste collection. The event will be from 8 a.m. to noon Sept. 19 at the Belmont Transfer Station, 6006 County Road 48, Belmont. To pre-register or for more information, call Tim Palmiter, Allegany County recycling coordinator, at (585) 268-7282.
In addition, the county will be holding an E-Waste Collection Event from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Oct. 10 at the Belmont Transfer Station.
Under state law, e-waste like old computers, televisions, cell phones and peripherals must be recycled due to possible contamination from lead and other heavy metals. For a full list of acceptable items, to register, or for more information, call (585) 268-7282.