ALFRED — Alfred State College (ASC), Mohawk Valley Community College (MVCC), Syracuse University, the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local 43, and the National Electrical Contractor Association (NECA), have joined forces to build an education pathway for IBEW Local 43 members.
The partnership provides apprentices in the NECA/IBEW Local 43’s five-year training program with a MVCC Electrical Service Technician AOS degree at no cost and an opportunity to earn a Project Management Certificate from Syracuse University.
It will also offer a pathway to transfer seamlessly into Alfred State College’s bachelor’s degree program in business administration: technology management — a fully online degree that is highly accessible for working adults.
By leveraging preexisting agreements that Alfred State has with MBA programs around the state, including one with Syracuse University, the pathway for the IBEW population extends through a professional degree.
MVCC President Dr. Randall J. VanWagoner, Ph.D.; Alfred State College President Steven Mauro, Ph.D.; Dean, College of Professional Studies from Syracuse University Michael J. Frasciello, Ph.D.; IBEW Local 43 Business Manager/Financial Secretary Alan Marzullo; and NECA President James Engler made the joint announcement on Friday.
Alfred State’s President Mauro said, “Alfred State College is proud to partner with IBEW, MVCC, and Syracuse University to strengthen our long history of working with unions to create non-traditional pathways for career advances in the skilled trades. As advances in technology continue, skilled tradespeople will require greater competencies. It is partnerships like this that will provide advanced training for our electrical technicians who wish to gain a workforce advantage and become managers and leaders in their trade. We look forward to continuing our tradition of providing local and regional industry with workforce-ready graduates.”
MVCC President VanWagoner said, “Our coalition of diverse partners has constructed a first of its kind, non-redundant, coherent pathway for highly skilled electrical workers to advance along the project management career ladder that fundamentally relies on a noncredit-to-credit pathway breaking the traditional mold of higher education and acting as an exemplar model, ripe to replicate.”
SU Dean Frasciello said, “Our partnership with MVCC, Alfred State, and the IBEW is the first of many collaborations that provide talented students with the opportunity to advance their careers while shaping the future of the electrical trades and the industries they serve. This partnership focuses three of the region’s leading academic institutions on developing the next generation of future-ready electrical trades professionals.”
IBEW’s Marzullo said, “This complex but highly synergistic partnership will enable IBEW Local 43 to further enhance the welfare of our members while maintaining perfect alignment to our steadfast commitment of providing the highest quality of skilled electricians to our contractors. We have long provided college-level learning to our apprentices and we are thrilled that our college partners have identified a mechanism to recognize this. There is now great congruity between organized labor training and higher education and it is for the betterment of all.”
