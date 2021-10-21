OLEAN — Upper Allegheny Health System is the latest hospital to call out for relief amid the current COVID-19 wave.
On Wednesday, officials with the system that operates Olean General Hospital and Bradford Regional Medical Center reported that longer wait times are being exacerbated by a series of problems including staffing issues, patient transfer delays, the latest wave of COVID fueled by the delta variant and a nursing strike at Mercy Hospital in Buffalo.
“In recent weeks, staffing at nearly every hospital in our region in New York and Pennsylvania has been a major challenge,” said Mary LaRowe, interim president and CEO of Upper Allegheny Health System. “All hospitals are experiencing staffing issues at multiple levels. Elective and inpatient surgeries in some Buffalo hospitals have been suspended, emergency departments everywhere are seeing longer wait times to see patients and that creates issues in getting patients to rooms.”
There is no one single factor “triggering this perfect storm,” LaRowe added. In addition to staffing challenges, there is another wave of COVID in hospitals.
“Positivity rates in Western New York, including Cattaraugus County, and in Northwest Pennsylvania, including McKean County, are much too high and vaccination rates are way too low,” she said. “The number of COVID patients at OGH and BRMC has risen steadily over the past few weeks and has reached levels not seen since the early days of the pandemic.”
She said the Upper Allegheny system thanks “the community, our patients and our staff for their understanding, patience and support during this challenging time.”
Gail Bagazzoli, chief nursing officer at OGH, said the hospital has the bed capacity but staffing is a major concern as the entire nation is experiencing nursing shortages.
“With nearly every hospital and emergency department in the region overly busy, nurses and other staff are in short supply and transferring patients to and from other hospitals is a problem,” she said. “The optimum functioning of health care regionally is dependent on individual hospitals and hospital systems being able to staff their facilities, care for patients in a timely manner, and transfer patients to and from their facilities. This is being interrupted.
She said the nursing strike at Mercy Hospital of Buffalo is adding to the problem. Patients are going to other already busy hospital emergency departments, further exacerbating the waiting issue with a ripple effect from Buffalo, south and west all the way into Pennsylvania.
“In addition, RNs at area hospitals are being lured away as highly paid temporary staff by the travel agency temporarily staffing Mercy Hospital,” Bagazzoli said. “Travel nurses’ salaries have soared in recent weeks.”
On UAHS’s website, a listing of available positions includes 206 job postings since July. It was unclear how many had been filled. The postings are a mix of full- and part-time positions in direct medical care, administration and support roles.
Some postings — such as a certified nursing assistant for an overnight shift at the Pavilion nursing home in Bradford — have $2,500 sign-on bonuses. One post for a respiratory therapist lists a $10,000 sign-on bonus.
COVID-19 is also continuing to affect operations, said Dr. Jill Owens, interim chief medical officer for UAHS. She said the community has become complacent when it comes to COVID vaccinations, precautions, testing and gatherings.
“People need to understand that the pandemic will not go away and will kill more people unless the vaccination numbers go up, and people take the precautions recommended by the CDC,” she said. “Things will not get better unless people change their thinking and their behavior.”
Owens said UAHS is advising people that both Olean and Bradford emergency departments are open and accepting patients, but wait times will be longer.
“If you are not feeling well, you should call your primary care physician,” she said. “Both OGH and BRMC have telehealth programs in their emergency departments where patients can be seen virtually, as do many primary care offices.”
Patients experiencing serious illness or injury should call 911 or proceed to their nearest emergency department, she said, while in non-urgent or non-emergency cases, seek help from primary care providers.