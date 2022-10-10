Like much of the Adirondacks, much of the Southern Tier is just past its peak Fall color, according to the I Love New York Fall Foliage Report.

This was the fourth weekend of the state reports, which reply on local volunteer spotters for their observations and predictions.

(Contact reporter Rick Miller at rmiller@oleantimesherald.com. Follow him on Twitter, @RMillerOTH)

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social