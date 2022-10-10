Like much of the Adirondacks, much of the Southern Tier is just past its peak Fall color, according to the I Love New York Fall Foliage Report.
This was the fourth weekend of the state reports, which reply on local volunteer spotters for their observations and predictions.
The new reports are issued each Wednesday. The current report was for Oct. 5-11.
Observers in Little Valley found the colors just past peak, at 60% leaf transition. The predominant colors are orange and red, with some red accents.
In Allegany State Park, this past weekend was pegged at 55% change and near-peak conditions. In the town of Machias in northern Cattaraugus County, the change was lower, about 30% “with red and yellow leaves of average brilliance.”
Photos are from along Broadway Road and Route 353 in Persia, Cattaraugus, New Albion, Little Valley, Salamanca, Red House Lake in Allegany State Park and Route 219 Ellicottville
