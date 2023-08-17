Much of Cattaraugus, Allegany counties in drought despite rain

Despite recent rains, large parts of Western New York including Cattaraugus and Allegany counties remain in moderate drought or abnormally dry areas.
The U.S. Drought Monitor shows nine counties affected by the drought: Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, Allegany, Steuben, Erie, Wyoming, Genesee, Livingston and Ontario.
The only other area of the state under any kind of drought designation is western Long Island, where conditions are abnormally dry. The estimated population in drought areas of the state is 28,427 people.
In Cattaraugus County, across the eastern and central portions of the county outside Allegany State Park are in the area characterized by moderate drought, while the remainder of the county — including a tiny sliver in the southeastern part of the towns of Olean and Portville — are in abnormally dry areas.
And in Allegany County, much of the land in the northern and western parts of the county are listed in moderate drought, with he remaining eastern and southern lands in abnormally dry areas.
In Chautauqua County, a narrow band from north to south in the eastern part of the county is listed in the abnormally dry category — the same as across the border in Cattaraugus County.
In abnormally dry areas, the Drought Monitor cites several indicators of a lack of water including:
Crop growth is stunted; planting is delayed.
Fire danger is elevated; spring fire season starts early.
Lawns brown early; gardens begin to wilt.
Surface water levels decline.
In more serious moderate drought areas, the Drought Monitor said the following can be expected:
Honey production declines.
Irrigation use increases; hay and grain yields are lower than normal.
Trees and landscaping are stressed; fish are stressed.
Voluntary water conservation is requested; reservoir and lake levels are below normal capacity.
Wildfires and ground fires increase.
The Drought Monitor is a partnership with the U.S. Department of Agriculture, National Drought Mitigation Center, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and the UNiversity of Nebraska.
The Drought Monitor focuses on broad-scale conditions, while local conditions may vary.
A northern Cattaraugus County farmer isn’t experiencing the same drought conditions as some other farmers.
Town of Ashford dairy farmer Nathan Blesy said his recollection is that there haven’t been three days of dry weather to bale dry hay since June.
“It was dry in June,” Blesy. Since then the rain has been pretty regular. “I’d say we’re good. The corn looks good. It needed the rain. But to make dry hay, there hasn’t been three dry days in a row.” His farm has also had three good cuttings of hay.
Blesy said, “Mother Nature gives you what she’s going to give you. I’m not going to complain.”
To check the Drought Monitor go online to: