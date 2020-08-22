ST. BONAVENTURE — Starting bright and early Friday morning, St. Bonaventure University freshmen had beautiful weather on their side when they moved into their residence halls.
Tom Missel, chief communications officer at St. Bonaventure, said staff spread out traffic during the day by assigning students to two-hour time slots when they could move in. In addition, the students were only allowed to bring two people to help them move in. This was done to ensure safety guidelines were observed during the pandemic.
Missel noted that returning and transfer students living on campus will move in today and Sunday at scheduled times, with classes set to resume Monday.
“For the third straight year, the university enrolled more than 500 freshmen for the fall semester,” Missel said. “The university altered its fall calendar in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, starting classes a week earlier than scheduled and concluding in-person instruction Nov. 24. Classes and final exams will finish online after the holiday break.”
In addition, Missel said many large non-academic spaces, such as art galleries in the Quick Center and the Athletics Hall of Fame, were converted to classrooms to create more opportunities to “de-densify” academic buildings. Students will be required to sit six feet apart and wear face coverings in class.
He also had noted that visitors to campus have been severely restricted, limited only to essential vendors and contractors, delivery people and prospective students on guided admissions tours.
Missel noted the general public can, however, continue to use the spur of the recreation trail that encircles campus.