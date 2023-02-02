Mousetrap

Treston Hodgkins displays an antique mouse trap during the the TRGHS Tale or Treasure meeting.

 Kathryn Ross/Olean Times Herald

WELLSVILLE — While visitors to the Thema Rogers Genealogical and Historical Society’s Tale of Treasure meeting earlier this week were interested in much of the memorabilia on display, what intrigued them most were the variety of mousetraps on the table.

Treston Hodgkins is a young Wellsville man who collects mousetraps. In his collection he has traps dating from the 1600s through the 1930s and, like today, some are humane and preserve the animal’s life and some are brutal, dispatching the rodent with guillotine efficiency.

Wellsville letters

Some examples of Wellsville High School letters.
Tiny Bible

A tiny Bible belonging to Martin Luther Comstock and dating from 1829 was displayed at the Tale or Treasure meeting.
WWII button

"Remember Pearl Harbor" are the words on a 1941 button from Tina Wightman’s inherited collection.

