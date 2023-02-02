As a current print subscriber, you receive 24/7 access to our website and online e-edition at no additional charge. All you have to do is activate your access. To activate digital access, you will need your account number. You can find your account number on any recent subscription notice or bill.
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST FRIDAY...
...HEAVY FREEZING SPRAY WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 1 PM EST
FRIDAY...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM FRIDAY TO
1 AM EST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, west winds to 35 knots and waves
10 to 13 feet. For the Heavy Freezing Spray Warning, heavy
freezing spray at a rate of 2 cm per hour or greater expected,
and may rapidly accumulate on vessels. For the Small Craft
Advisory, northwest winds to 30 knots and waves 6 to 9 feet
expected.
* WHERE...The nearshore waters of Lake Erie from Ripley to
Buffalo.
* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, until 1 AM EST Friday. For the
Heavy Freezing Spray Warning, from 1 AM to 1 PM EST Friday.
For the Small Craft Advisory, from 1 AM Friday to 1 AM EST
Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Operating a vessel in heavy freezing spray is
hazardous. Freezing spray may render mechanical and electronic
components inoperative. Rapid ice accretion on decks and
superstructures may result in a catastrophic loss of
stability. Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should prepare for dangerous accumulation of ice on
their vessel. If possible, remain in port, avoid the warning area
or conduct mitigation.
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
Weather Alert
Weather Alert
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM FRIDAY TO
10 AM EST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as
20 below zero.
* WHERE...Wyoming, Livingston, Ontario, Cattaraugus, and
Allegany counties.
* WHEN...From 4 AM Friday to 10 AM EST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
This is a potentially dangerous situation to be outdoors. If you
must be outside, be sure to cover all exposed skin. Frostbite can
occur in 30 minutes or less with apparent temperatures of
15 below zero or colder.
&&
Treston Hodgkins displays an antique mouse trap during the the TRGHS Tale or Treasure meeting.
WELLSVILLE — While visitors to the Thema Rogers Genealogical and Historical Society’s Tale of Treasure meeting earlier this week were interested in much of the memorabilia on display, what intrigued them most were the variety of mousetraps on the table.
Treston Hodgkins is a young Wellsville man who collects mousetraps. In his collection he has traps dating from the 1600s through the 1930s and, like today, some are humane and preserve the animal’s life and some are brutal, dispatching the rodent with guillotine efficiency.
Hodgkins has done his homework. He notes that the familiar flat traps used today were patented in the 1890s. He’s been collecting traps for several years and has travelled as far as Pittsburgh to bid on traps at auctions.
“A lot of people don’t know what they have,” he told the crowd while displaying a wire trap from the mid-1800s.
Most of the items brought in for display by the nearly dozen people who braved the frigid temperature to attend the meeting were recognizable memorabilia entwined with family histories.
Luanne Comstock, president of the TRGHS and an avid collector of all things Wellsville, brought in several items including photographs and a variety of Wellsville High School letters, including some styles not familiar to those alumni in the room.
Her sister and treasurer of the TRGHS, Jackie Comstock, brought in a tiny Bible dating from 1829 that belonged to Martin Luther Comstock.
“I have no idea why it is so small,” she said.
Amid the old photographs and pencils stamped with company names were some early plastic jar openers, which were part of the late Judge Jim Euken’s campaign paraphernalia.
TRGHS member and Willing town historian Tina Wightman displayed a button stamped with the famous World War II words “Remember Pearl Harbor.” She said the 1941 button was part of a bag full of buttons collected by her grandmother, Violet Reisman, who went to work at the Worthington factory during World War II.
The annual Tale or Treasure meeting once more delivered entertainment and wonder to those who attended.
