OLEAN — The city’s largest cemetery will again join an effort to mark the graves of veterans for the holiday season.
Mount View Cemetery will join the Group Sponsorship Program of Wreaths Across America program this December, cemetery officials reported this week. The nationwide effort, which places wreaths on veterans’ graves every December, has previously been held at the cemetery’s Cattaraugus County Veterans Field of Honor for two years. In 2022, 135 wreaths were placed on graves in the cemetery, and no formal public ceremony was held.
“We are forever grateful to all the volunteers and groups who dedicate their time, energy and resources nationwide to fulfilling this yearlong mission,” said Karen Worcester, executive director, Wreaths Across America. “These individuals and their communities know the value of remembering the fallen, honoring those who currently serve and teaching the next generation about the sacrifices made for our freedom every day, and with their continued support, Wreaths Across America continues to grow.”
Cemetery officials aim to unify the community and celebrate freedom by thanking the nearly 2,000 veterans laid to rest at the Cattaraugus County Veterans Field of Honor with the placement of live, balsam veterans wreaths this December.
To begin the local efforts, those interested in volunteering are invited to an organizational meeting at 7 p.m. Sept. 20 at the Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home, 646 E. State St. Questions can be addressed to Diane Smith or Dave Hastings by email: mountviewcemetery@gmail.com.
Purchases of wreaths can be made by sending a check for $17 per wreath with checks made out to Mount View Cemetery and mailed to PO Box 1044, Olean, NY with memo reading veterans wreath (you can name a specific veteran in the Catt Co veteran’s cemetery if you wish) or you can purchase online at www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/NY0307P.
Mount View officials reported that for every $17 wreath purchased, $5 will go to the cemetery for maintenance of the Field of Honor.
The cemetery will hold a free, non-political community event open to the public at noon Dec. 16 to mark the wreath laying effort.
Marking more than 30 years, the nonprofit was founded to expand the annual wreath-laying ceremony held at Arlington National Cemetery. To date, more than 3,700 sites in all 50 states participate in the program.
A large effort has been created in Allegany County through the program. In 2022, wreaths were placed on 1,300 graves at cemeteries in Cuba, Belmont and Whitesville. American Legion posts in Bradford and Smethport, Pa., also participated in 2022, placing thousands of wreaths.
For more information, visit https://wreathsacrossamerica.org.