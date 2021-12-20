OLEAN — On a cold, rainy Saturday, Mount View Cemetery on South Union Street, placed wreaths on the graves of veterans buried there in honor of them during the holiday season.
Mount View joined more than 2,500 cemeteries across the world and has placed wreaths on veterans graves throughout the cemetery since 2019. Saturday, about 135 wreaths were placed on the graves, mostly in the veteran’s Field of Honor, whose gate was recently refurbished to look more like the original design, by cemetery board members and volunteers.
Through the generous donations of local legion families, businesses and individuals, Mount View Cemetery was able to purchase the wreaths through Wreaths Across America, a nationwide program that places wreaths on veterans’ graves in national cemeteries during the holiday season.
Board members Frank Higgins, Wes Gilbert, Dave Hastings, Gary Frank and Spink, and volunteer Leo HIgley, placed the wreaths.
“We are happy to be able to honor our veterans in this way again this year,” said Brad Spink, board president. “It’s especially meaningful to place those wreaths for veterans who obviously have no one left to maintain their gravesite. We’re pleased to have this opportunity to honor and remember those brave men and women.”