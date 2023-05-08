ALLEGANY — A North Collins man died after a motorcycle and pickup truck collided Sunday morning, New York State Police reported.
Troop A headquarters in Batavia issued reports Monday morning indicating Olean-based state police were called to Buffalo Road near the intersection with North Seventh Street at 10:39 a.m. Sunday for a report of a two-vehicle collision.
Troopers reported a 2019 Harley Davidson motorcycle operated by Razvan Tuduc, 21, of North Collins, was northbound when it crossed the centerline on a curve and struck head-on a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck driven by Gary E. Sandburg, 57, of Olean.
Tuduc was pronounced dead at the scene. The occupants of the pickup truck were uninjured.
An autopsy will be performed. The Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Collision Reconstruction Unit assisted in the investigation.