LITTLE VALLEY – The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles has announced that offices across the state are now accepting “contactless” payment services.
In addition to “tap to pay” options for traditional payments like MasterCard, Visa, American Express and Discover, DMV is now accepting mobile payment services including Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay.
“This is all part of the NYS DMV’s effort to transform services in motor vehicle offices across the state,” acting Cattaraugus County Clerk Darrell Klute said in a statement.
The county clerk’s office oversees DMV offices in Olean, Little Valley and Delevan. “Anything that makes the customer experience in our offices quicker and easier is a welcome addition,” he said.
Klute said that state DMV leadership has been collaborating with county clerks across the state to overhaul their services, with a primary focus on technology.
“We encourage county residents to continue coming into our local offices for their transactions,” Klute said. “Especially for routine transactions, we expect your experience will be quick and painless – and nearly 13% of the revenues will stay right here in Cattaraugus County.”