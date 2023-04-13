There are 24 town supervisor vacancies in the November election in Cattaraugus County, according to filings this week with the county Board of Elections.
Most are Republican incumbents who are unopposed.
There are Republican primaries for supervisor in Dayton and Farmersville. In Dayton there is a three-way Republican race for the supervisor nomination and in Farmersville, the Republican primary will feature a reprise of last year‘s supervisor election.
Eighteen of the supervisor candidates are incumbents and all but four are Republicans.
In the Town of Farmersville, Supervisor Melanie Louise Brown and Councilman Pamela J. Tilton, who are both Registered Republicans will square off in a GOP primary (D, R) and Melanie Louise Brown. Brown is also on the Conservative line and Tilton is on the Democratic line, so they will meet again in November.
The candidates are on opposite sides of the Alle-Catt Wind Farm controversy.
In Dayton, Supervisor Paul M. Luce is being challenged by fellow Republicans Aaron M. Huber and Jacqueline M. Mac Donald, triggering a GOP primary. Luce also has the Conservative endorsement.
There are also primaries for clerk, councilman and highway superintendent in Dayton.
After the Republican primaries, there may not be any supervisor races in November outside of Farmersville. There are Democratic incumbents running in Lyndon and South Valley, but Republicans nominate by caucus and have not announced candidates. The same in Lyndon — a incumbent Democrat has been nominated, but Republicans haven’t held a caucus yet.
Incumbent Democratic Supervisor Dan Brown of Great Valley is facing neither a primary challenge or a Republican in the General Election.
Town candidates who filed with the Board of Elections are listed below. An * denotes an incumbent. Political affiliations are (D) for Democrat, (R) for Republican and (C) for Conservative.
TOWN OF ALLEGANY
Supervisor – Damon D. MacArthur (R, C), unopposed.
Councilmembers – Andrew A. Cooper *(R, C) and Craig Maguire* (R, C), unopposed for two seats.
Highway Superintendent – John M. Moshier* (R, C), unopposed.
ASHFORD
Supervisor – John A. Pfeffer* (R), unopposed.
Clerk – Patricia R. Dashnaw* (D, R), unopposed.
Councilmember – Jean M. Bond* (D, R) and Angela M. Ghani* (R), running unopposed for two seats.
Highway Superintendent – Keith R. Butcher* (R), unopposed.
CARROLLTON
Republican candidates for justice, council member (2-year vacancy) and two council members will be determined by caucus.
COLDSPRING
Republicans candidates for justice, council member (2-year vacancy) and two council members will be determined by caucus.
CONEWANGO
Supervisor – Wayne H. McGuire* (R), unopposed.
Clerk – Karen M. Belt* (R), unopposed.
Justice – David S. Johnson* (R), unopposed.
Council members – Gerald J. Craver* (R) and R. John Studley* (R), running unopposed for two seats.
Highway Superintendent - Bryan J. Famer* (R), unopposed.
DAYTON
Supervisor – Aaron M. Huber (R), Paul M. Luce* (R, C), Jacqueline M. Mac Donald (R). There is one seat up for election and three Republican candidates, triggering a primary for that party. Incumbent Luce is on the Conservative line.
Clerk – Rachelle L. Cook* (R) and Kelly L. Kuhaneck (R, C). There is one seat up for election and two Republican candidates, triggering a primary.
Justice – Linda S. Frost* (R), unopposed.
Council members – Thomas J. Chupa (R, C), Donna M. Crisanti (R), Jake Hansen-Ivett* (R, C), David J. Kohler* (R). There are two seats up for election and four Republican candidates, triggering a primary.
Highway superintendent – Brian J. Taber (D, R) and Larry R. Miller*, (R, C). There is one seat up for election and two Republican candidates, triggering a primary.
EAST OTTO
Justice – Dennis W. Young* (R), unopposed.
Council members – Sidney L. Barber* (D, R) and David P. Forster* (R), unopposed.
Councilmember (to fill vacancy) – Karen Ann Graser* (R), unopposed.
ELLICOTTVILLE
Supervisor – Matthew J. McAndrew* (D), unopposed.
Council members – Gregory J. Fitzpatrick* (R) and Kenneth D. Hinman* (R), running unopposed for two seats.
FARMERSVILLE
Supervisor – Pamela J. Tilton (D, R) and Melanie Louise Brown* (R, C). There is one seat up for election and two Republican candidates, triggering a primary.
Clerk – Bridget A. Holmes* (D, R).
Council members — Thomas J. Callahan Jr.* (D, R), Douglas P. Seymour* (D, R), Joshua J. Lord (R, C) and Harold B. McCown (R, C). There are two seats up for election and four Republican candidates, triggering a primary.
Highway superintendent – Barry D. Tingue* (D) and James P. Karaszewski (R, C).
FREEDOM
Clerk – Mindy M. Holland (D, R, C), unopposed.
Council members – Jeffrey G. Welsted (D), Joshua K. Cutler (R) and Denise L. Willard (R, C). There are two seats up for election.
FRANKLINVILLE
Republican candidates for supervisor, clerk, justice and council members will be determined by caucus.
GREAT VALLEY
Supervisor – Daniel J. Brown* (D), unopposed.
Clerk – Toni L. Evans (D)*, unopposed.
Justices – Scott D. John* (R) and Peter D. Stokes* (R), running unopposed for two seats.
Council members – Lori L. Finch* (R) and Gerald C. Musall* (R), running unopposed for two seats.
Highway superintendent – John J. Harrington Jr.* (D), unopposed.
HINSDALE
Supervisor – Jeffrey M. Vandecar* (R), unopposed.
Clerk – Ann L. Carr* (D), unopposed.
Justice – Terry L. Jenks (R), unopposed.
Council member (to fill vacancy) – Scott H. Linderman (R), unopposed.
Council members – Gerald P. Maerten* (R) and Joseph M. Noll* (R), running unopposed for two seats.
Highway superintendent – Jeremy A. Guthrie (R), unopposed.
HUMPHREY
Republican candidates for supervisor and council members will be determined by caucus.
ISCHUA
Supervisor – Sean C. Tuttle (R, C), unopposed.
Clerk – Kelle J. Brisky* (R, C), unopposed.
Council members – Arthur S. Howell (R, C) and Tara D. Kent-Leonard (R, C), running unopposed for two seats.
Highway superintendent – Richard M. Michael Jr.* (D, R, C), unopposed.
Tax collector – Julie A. McConnaughey-Goodyear* (R, C), unopposed.
LEON
Supervisor – Fredrick S. Filock* (R), unopposed.
Clerk – Sheila M. Fiebelkorn* (D), unopposed.
Council members – Douglas A. Keppel Sr.* (D) and Lynn C. Milliman* (R), running unopposed for two seats.
Highway superintendent – Joel L. Fiebelkorn* (R), unopposed.
LITTLE VALLEY
Supervisor – Peter E. Wrona*, (R, C), unopposed.
Clerk – Megan L. Morgenstern (R, C), unopposed.
Council members – Phillip J. Gross* (R, C) and David A. Shinners* (R, C), running unopposed for two seats.
Highway superintendent – Thomas J. Crouse* (R, C), unopposed.
LYNDON
Supervisor – Barbara Montante* (D)
Clerk – Frank V. Puglisi* (D)
Council members – Melissa A. Bedell* (D) and Paul A. Knapic* (D). There are two seats.
Highway superintendent – George S. Schneider Jr.* (D).
Republican candidates for supervisor, clerk, council members and highway superintendent will be determined by caucus.
MACHIAS
Supervisor – Stephen J. Cornwall* (R) and Joshua M. Dusterhus (R). ). There is one seat up for election and two Republican candidates, triggering a primary.
Clerk – Rebecca L. Grimmelt* (R), unopposed.
Justice – Denise M. Richards* (R), unopposed.
Council members – Frank E. Bork* (R), Nicholas A. Glasner (R), and Rafael J. Tudela (R). There are two seats up for election and three Republican candidates, triggering a primary.
Highway superintendent – Timothy J. Byroads* (R), unopposed.
MANSFIELD
Supervisor – Carl R. Calarco Jr.* (R), unopposed.
Clerk – Betty Jane Horning (R)*, unopposed.
Justice – Dale W. Daldwin* (R), unopposed.
Council members – John G. Ditcher (R) and James M. Uhrinek (R), running unopposed for two seats.
Highway superintendent – Bradley D. Hurley* (R), unopposed.
NAPOLI
Supervisor – Daniel T. Martonis* (R), unopposed.
Clerk – Victoria L. Bedell *(D, R), unopposed.
Justice – Randy J. Marsh* (R), unopposed.
Council members – John B. Adams* (R) and Harold E. Spengler*(R), running unopposed for two seats.
NEW ALBION
Supervisor – Patrick J. Murphy* (R, C), unopposed.
Clerk – Sherry Lynn Rupp (R, C), unopposed.
Council members – Cynthia L. Eaton* (D), unopposed. There are two seats up for election and one candidate.
Highway superintendent – George E. Borrowdale (R) and David B. Rupp* (R, C). There is one seat up for election and two Republican candidates, triggering a primary.
OLEAN
Council members – John R. Artlip* (R) and Scott T. Zink* (R), running unopposed for two seats.
OTTO
Council members – Brenda S. Mallaber* (D) and Paul A. Stang* (R), running unopposed for two seats.
PERRYSBURG
Supervisor – Dennis K. Parker* (R, C), unopposed.
Clerk – Tamara A. Utley* (R, C), unopposed.
Council members – Michael J. Sternisha* (R, C) and Christopher J. Trybus* (R, C), running unopposed for two seats.
Highway superintendent – Daniel V. Stang* (R, C), unopposed.
PERSIA
Supervisor – John T. Walgus* (R, C), unopposed.
Clerk – Denise M. Trumpore* (R, C), unopposed.
Council members – Theresa A. Girome* (R, C) and Seth Howard* (R, C), running unopposed for two seats.
Highway superintendent – Daniel H. Ackley* (R, C).
PORTVILLE
Supervisor – Timothy D. Emley* (R), unopposed.
Justice – Judy A. McClain* (R), unopposed
Council members - Melinda S. Deyoe* (R) and Thomas B. Rowe* (R), running unopposed for two seats.
RANDOLPH
Supervisor – Dale S. Senn* (R), unopposed.
Council members – John W. Hale (D) and Robert W. Learn Jr.* (R) running unopposed for two seats.
Highway superintendent - Cody L. Uhl* (R), unopposed.
RED HOUSE
Supervisor – Tamara A. Booth* (D, R), unopposed.
Clerk – Nancy J. Schaal* (D, R), unopposed.
Highway superintendent – Brian R. Booth* (D, R) and Ryan Cody Anderson (R). There is one seat up for election and two Republican candidates, triggering a primary.
SALAMANCA
Council members – Ann Marie Biscup* (R) and R. Wayne Riddle* (R), running unopposed for two seats.
SOUTH VALLEY
Supervisor – Heather M. Lamberson* (D).
Republican candidates will be determined by caucus.
YORKSHIRE
Supervisor – Marcia J. Lexer* (R, C), unopposed.
Council members – Teresa Hewitt* (R, C) and Bradley W. Regan* (R, C), running unopposed for two seats.
Highway superintendent – Christopher B. Lexer* (R, C), unopposed.