There are 24 town supervisor vacancies in the November election in Cattaraugus County, according to filings this week with the county Board of Elections.

Most are Republican incumbents who are unopposed.

There are Republican primaries for supervisor in Dayton and Farmersville. In Dayton there is a three-way Republican race for the supervisor nomination and in Farmersville, the Republican primary will feature a reprise of last year‘s supervisor election.

Eighteen of the supervisor candidates are incumbents and all but four are Republicans.

In the Town of Farmersville, Supervisor Melanie Louise Brown and Councilman Pamela J. Tilton, who are both Registered Republicans will square off in a GOP primary (D, R) and Melanie Louise Brown. Brown is also on the Conservative line and Tilton is on the Democratic line, so they will meet again in November.

The candidates are on opposite sides of the Alle-Catt Wind Farm controversy.

In Dayton, Supervisor Paul M. Luce is being challenged by fellow Republicans Aaron M. Huber and Jacqueline M. Mac Donald, triggering a GOP primary. Luce also has the Conservative endorsement.

There are also primaries for clerk, councilman and highway superintendent in Dayton.

After the Republican primaries, there may not be any supervisor races in November outside of Farmersville. There are Democratic incumbents running in Lyndon and South Valley, but Republicans nominate by caucus and have not announced candidates. The same in Lyndon — a incumbent Democrat has been nominated, but Republicans haven’t held a caucus yet.

Incumbent Democratic Supervisor Dan Brown of Great Valley is facing neither a primary challenge or a Republican in the General Election.

Town candidates who filed with the Board of Elections are listed below. An * denotes an incumbent. Political affiliations are (D) for Democrat, (R) for Republican and (C) for Conservative.

TOWN OF ALLEGANY

Supervisor – Damon D. MacArthur (R, C), unopposed.

Councilmembers – Andrew A. Cooper *(R, C) and Craig Maguire* (R, C), unopposed for two seats.

Highway Superintendent – John M. Moshier* (R, C), unopposed.

ASHFORD

Supervisor – John A. Pfeffer* (R), unopposed.

Clerk – Patricia R. Dashnaw* (D, R), unopposed.

Councilmember – Jean M. Bond* (D, R) and Angela M. Ghani* (R), running unopposed for two seats.

Highway Superintendent – Keith R. Butcher* (R), unopposed.

CARROLLTON

Republican candidates for justice, council member (2-year vacancy) and two council members will be determined by caucus.

COLDSPRING

Republicans candidates for justice, council member (2-year vacancy) and two council members will be determined by caucus.

CONEWANGO

Supervisor – Wayne H. McGuire* (R), unopposed.

Clerk – Karen M. Belt* (R), unopposed.

Justice – David S. Johnson* (R), unopposed.

Council members – Gerald J. Craver* (R) and R. John Studley* (R), running unopposed for two seats.

Highway Superintendent - Bryan J. Famer* (R), unopposed.

DAYTON

Supervisor – Aaron M. Huber (R), Paul M. Luce* (R, C), Jacqueline M. Mac Donald (R). There is one seat up for election and three Republican candidates, triggering a primary for that party. Incumbent Luce is on the Conservative line.

Clerk – Rachelle L. Cook* (R) and Kelly L. Kuhaneck (R, C). There is one seat up for election and two Republican candidates, triggering a primary.

Justice – Linda S. Frost* (R), unopposed.

Council members – Thomas J. Chupa (R, C), Donna M. Crisanti (R), Jake Hansen-Ivett* (R, C), David J. Kohler* (R). There are two seats up for election and four Republican candidates, triggering a primary.

Highway superintendent – Brian J. Taber (D, R) and Larry R. Miller*, (R, C). There is one seat up for election and two Republican candidates, triggering a primary.

EAST OTTO

Justice – Dennis W. Young* (R), unopposed.

Council members – Sidney L. Barber* (D, R) and David P. Forster* (R), unopposed.

Councilmember (to fill vacancy) – Karen Ann Graser* (R), unopposed.

ELLICOTTVILLE

Supervisor – Matthew J. McAndrew* (D), unopposed.

Council members – Gregory J. Fitzpatrick* (R) and Kenneth D. Hinman* (R), running unopposed for two seats.

FARMERSVILLE

Supervisor – Pamela J. Tilton (D, R) and Melanie Louise Brown* (R, C). There is one seat up for election and two Republican candidates, triggering a primary.

Clerk – Bridget A. Holmes* (D, R).

Council members — Thomas J. Callahan Jr.* (D, R), Douglas P. Seymour* (D, R), Joshua J. Lord (R, C) and Harold B. McCown (R, C). There are two seats up for election and four Republican candidates, triggering a primary.

Highway superintendent – Barry D. Tingue* (D) and James P. Karaszewski (R, C).

FREEDOM

Clerk – Mindy M. Holland (D, R, C), unopposed.

Council members – Jeffrey G. Welsted (D), Joshua K. Cutler (R) and Denise L. Willard (R, C). There are two seats up for election.

FRANKLINVILLE

Republican candidates for supervisor, clerk, justice and council members will be determined by caucus.

GREAT VALLEY

Supervisor – Daniel J. Brown* (D), unopposed.

Clerk – Toni L. Evans (D)*, unopposed.

Justices – Scott D. John* (R) and Peter D. Stokes* (R), running unopposed for two seats.

Council members – Lori L. Finch* (R) and Gerald C. Musall* (R), running unopposed for two seats.

Highway superintendent – John J. Harrington Jr.* (D), unopposed.

HINSDALE

Supervisor – Jeffrey M. Vandecar* (R), unopposed.

Clerk – Ann L. Carr* (D), unopposed.

Justice – Terry L. Jenks (R), unopposed.

Council member (to fill vacancy) – Scott H. Linderman (R), unopposed.

Council members – Gerald P. Maerten* (R) and Joseph M. Noll* (R), running unopposed for two seats.

Highway superintendent – Jeremy A. Guthrie (R), unopposed.

HUMPHREY

Republican candidates for supervisor and council members will be determined by caucus.

ISCHUA

Supervisor – Sean C. Tuttle (R, C), unopposed.

Clerk – Kelle J. Brisky* (R, C), unopposed.

Council members – Arthur S. Howell (R, C) and Tara D. Kent-Leonard (R, C), running unopposed for two seats.

Highway superintendent – Richard M. Michael Jr.* (D, R, C), unopposed.

Tax collector – Julie A. McConnaughey-Goodyear* (R, C), unopposed.

LEON

Supervisor – Fredrick S. Filock* (R), unopposed.

Clerk – Sheila M. Fiebelkorn* (D), unopposed.

Council members – Douglas A. Keppel Sr.* (D) and Lynn C. Milliman* (R), running unopposed for two seats.

Highway superintendent – Joel L. Fiebelkorn* (R), unopposed.

LITTLE VALLEY

Supervisor – Peter E. Wrona*, (R, C), unopposed.

Clerk – Megan L. Morgenstern (R, C), unopposed.

Council members – Phillip J. Gross* (R, C) and David A. Shinners* (R, C), running unopposed for two seats.

Highway superintendent – Thomas J. Crouse* (R, C), unopposed.

LYNDON

Supervisor – Barbara Montante* (D)

Clerk – Frank V. Puglisi* (D)

Council members – Melissa A. Bedell* (D) and Paul A. Knapic* (D). There are two seats.

Highway superintendent – George S. Schneider Jr.* (D).

Republican candidates for supervisor, clerk, council members and highway superintendent will be determined by caucus.

MACHIAS

Supervisor – Stephen J. Cornwall* (R) and Joshua M. Dusterhus (R). ). There is one seat up for election and two Republican candidates, triggering a primary.

Clerk – Rebecca L. Grimmelt* (R), unopposed.

Justice – Denise M. Richards* (R), unopposed.

Council members – Frank E. Bork* (R), Nicholas A. Glasner (R), and Rafael J. Tudela (R). There are two seats up for election and three Republican candidates, triggering a primary.

Highway superintendent – Timothy J. Byroads* (R), unopposed.

MANSFIELD

Supervisor – Carl R. Calarco Jr.* (R), unopposed.

Clerk – Betty Jane Horning (R)*, unopposed.

Justice – Dale W. Daldwin* (R), unopposed.

Council members – John G. Ditcher (R) and James M. Uhrinek (R), running unopposed for two seats.

Highway superintendent – Bradley D. Hurley* (R), unopposed.

NAPOLI

Supervisor – Daniel T. Martonis* (R), unopposed.

Clerk – Victoria L. Bedell *(D, R), unopposed.

Justice – Randy J. Marsh* (R), unopposed.

Council members – John B. Adams* (R) and Harold E. Spengler*(R), running unopposed for two seats.

NEW ALBION

Supervisor – Patrick J. Murphy* (R, C), unopposed.

Clerk – Sherry Lynn Rupp (R, C), unopposed.

Council members – Cynthia L. Eaton* (D), unopposed. There are two seats up for election and one candidate.

Highway superintendent – George E. Borrowdale (R) and David B. Rupp* (R, C). There is one seat up for election and two Republican candidates, triggering a primary.

OLEAN

Council members – John R. Artlip* (R) and Scott T. Zink* (R), running unopposed for two seats.

OTTO

Council members – Brenda S. Mallaber* (D) and Paul A. Stang* (R), running unopposed for two seats.

PERRYSBURG

Supervisor – Dennis K. Parker* (R, C), unopposed.

Clerk – Tamara A. Utley* (R, C), unopposed.

Council members – Michael J. Sternisha* (R, C) and Christopher J. Trybus* (R, C), running unopposed for two seats.

Highway superintendent – Daniel V. Stang* (R, C), unopposed.

PERSIA

Supervisor – John T. Walgus* (R, C), unopposed.

Clerk – Denise M. Trumpore* (R, C), unopposed.

Council members – Theresa A. Girome* (R, C) and Seth Howard* (R, C), running unopposed for two seats.

Highway superintendent – Daniel H. Ackley* (R, C).

PORTVILLE

Supervisor – Timothy D. Emley* (R), unopposed.

Justice – Judy A. McClain* (R), unopposed

Council members - Melinda S. Deyoe* (R) and Thomas B. Rowe* (R), running unopposed for two seats.

RANDOLPH

Supervisor – Dale S. Senn* (R), unopposed.

Council members – John W. Hale (D) and Robert W. Learn Jr.* (R) running unopposed for two seats.

Highway superintendent - Cody L. Uhl* (R), unopposed.

RED HOUSE

Supervisor – Tamara A. Booth* (D, R), unopposed.

Clerk – Nancy J. Schaal* (D, R), unopposed.

Highway superintendent – Brian R. Booth* (D, R) and Ryan Cody Anderson (R). There is one seat up for election and two Republican candidates, triggering a primary.

SALAMANCA

Council members – Ann Marie Biscup* (R) and R. Wayne Riddle* (R), running unopposed for two seats.

SOUTH VALLEY

Supervisor – Heather M. Lamberson* (D).

Republican candidates will be determined by caucus.

YORKSHIRE

Supervisor – Marcia J. Lexer* (R, C), unopposed.

Council members – Teresa Hewitt* (R, C) and Bradley W. Regan* (R, C), running unopposed for two seats.

Highway superintendent – Christopher B. Lexer* (R, C), unopposed.

