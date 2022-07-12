Abnormally dry conditions across more than half of Cattaraugus County have already impacted some farmers’ hay crops.
If the trend continues and soils remain dry, other crops — corn and soybeans — could be stunted, the Farm Bureau reported. Homeowners may notice their lawns start to brown early and gardens wilt without daily watering.
The abnormally dry conditions extend from all of Western New York to the Finger Lakes region, affecting all or part of 17 counties. Similar conditions exist in a corridor north and south of Albany along the Hudson River.
“The farmers I’m talking to are concerned,” said Tim Bigham, a New York State Farm Bureau representative whose territory extends from Western New York to Corning. “Water is quite important to all their crops.”
Bigham said the second cutting of hay was “a little bit sparse” for many farmers. “For real healthy growth, we are going to need some rain for a decent crop. It’s important right now to get some water into the soil.”
Corn seems to depend on what kind of a field its being grown, said Bigham. Farmers with crops on that well-drained ground that’s so valued for planting in the spring and for the fall harvest are struggling right now, he added.
Some of that corn is starting to curl, he said. “It’s at that point right now where it needs to turn the corner. Crops have bounced back in past years when we finally got the water.”
The question is how much hay has already been lost with a sparse second cutting?
As for the roughly 40% of the county which is not under the abnormally dry area on the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration map, Bigham said there appears to have been more rain in the area that includes Little Valley, Ellicottville and Salamanca this year.
I don’t know what these (weather) patterns set up the way they do,” Bigham said. “I was hearing from folks in Chautauqua County last month they thought it was a little too wet,” Bigham said. They are now in the abnormally dry area.
The abnormally dry soil may have come a little earlier this year, Bigham said. “It might be a little sooner than usual. Farmers plant crops, hope for the best and pray a little bit why it gets dry.”
Soil is a big factor, he said. The capacity of the soil to hold water will depend on whether you have a successful crop. “The good gravel ground is the first to dry out.”
Bigham said homeowners will notice it too. “It’s an inconvenience to have a brown lawn, but it could be the
Homeowners will notice . It’s an inconvenience to have a brown lawn, but it could be the end of a crop if it hits a farmer.”
The NOAA web page, Drought.gov, officially lists Cattaraugus County as 60.06% in the abnormally dry area. The map is unchanged since last month. None of the county or state is at the drought stage.
For Cattaraugus County, this was the 23rd driest June in 128 years with rainfall 1.65 inches below normal. For the first six months of 2022, it was the 59th wettest in the same period and was 0.06 inches above normal.
By comparison, in Allegany County, it was the 13th driest June on record with precipitation 1.8 inches below normal. It was also the 42nd driest on record, coming in 1.45 inches below normal.
The New York state Department of Environmental Conservation’s Bureau of Water Resource Management lists all drought regions in the state in normal status. The agency said it had not seen data to warrant a drought watch, its first level of warning.
The state’s drought index is based on precipitation levels, reservoir and lake levels, groundwater levels and stream flow.
The Allegheny River level of 2.73 feet is listed as below normal in Salamanca. Olean (1 foot) and Portville (2.87 feet) are unlisted by the U.S. Geological services. Eldred, Pa., at 2.06 feet, is also listed at below normal.
Nationwide, about 65.9% of the countryside is abnormally dry, with many western states ranging from severe to extreme drought conditions.