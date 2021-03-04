WASHINGTON (TNS) — No governor has publicly called for Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo to step aside from his chairmanship of the National Governors Association despite bipartisan calls for his resignation from office amid simultaneous investigations — one state, the other federal — into sexual harassment allegations made against him and his handling of nursing home deaths in the state.
The Times Union contacted the governors of all 49 other states to ask if Cuomo should remain chairman of the nonpartisan political organization, which represents the collective voice of governors. Few offered any response — and none said he should leave the role.
NGA Vice Chair Gov. Asa Hutchinson of Arkansas on Tuesday said the investigation into sexual harassment claims against Cuomo should conclude before the organization considers revoking his leadership role.
”Anytime you have allegations that are made by someone, in this case a woman, very serious allegations, they need to be given credibility,” said Hutchinson, a Republican. “I am glad that there is an independent investigation ongoing and I think we should all wait for the results of that independent investigation and see where that conclusion leads everyone.”
On Monday, Connecticut’s Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont, who has called Cuomo a friend and worked closely with him on pandemic response, said he supported the investigation into the sexual harassment allegations, but that in his view New York’s governor can continue to lead the NGA.
”That’s going fine right now,” Lamont said. “I think the independent investigation will tell you a lot over the next two to three weeks.”
A spokeswoman for Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, a Democrat who serves on NGA’s executive committee, said Whitmer “believes the allegations made against Gov. Cuomo are serious and there needs to be a transparent, thorough, and independent investigation into this matter.”
The spokeswoman did not respond when asked if Cuomo should remain in his leadership post within the organization.
The NGA itself did not respond to a request for comment, nor did most of the 50 governors the Times Union contacted. Cuomo’s office also declined to comment.
Cuomo is expected to remain in his role as chair until the NGA’s summer meeting. Each year, a new chair and vice chair are selected; the positions alternate between Democrats and Republicans.