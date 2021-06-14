BELMONT — The June 22 primary will see voters across Allegany County go to the polls.
Three out of five legislative districts for the county Board of Legislators will have primary elections to decide which Republican candidates to have on the Nov. 2 ballot. Only District I does not have a Republican primary in 2021.
In addition, the towns of Alma, Almond, Birdsall, Independence, New Hudson, Rushford and Wellsville will also host townwide GOP primaries.
Primaries in New York are only open to registered members of the given political party.
To check voter registration, visit www.voterlookup.elections.ny.gov.
Regular poll hours are 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Early voting has begun in the county at two sites — the Allegany County Board of Elections, 8 Willets Ave., Belmont; and the Wellsville Village Office, 23 N. Main St. Early voting is open to any Allegany County resident who is eligible to vote in the primary. The schedule at both sites includes:
- Monday, 8:30 a.m.-8 p.m.
- Tuesday, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.
- Wednesday, 8:30 a.m.-8 p.m.
- Thursday, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.
- Friday, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.
- Saturday, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
- Sunday, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
Candidates are listed in order of appearance on the ballot.
- District II: Candidates for the district include Gretchen Hanchett, David A. Decker, John Ricci, Dwight Mike Healy and Harold W. Mitchell. Decker, Ricci and Healy are incumbents. District II includes the towns of Amity, Clarksville, Cuba, Friendship, New Hudson and Ward, and the villages of Belmont and Cuba.
- District III: Candidates for the district include Adam Cyr, William G. Dibble II, Debra A. Root, Dwight R. Fanton and Scott R. Burt. Dibble, Root and Fanton are incumbents. District III includes the towns of Alma, Bolivar, Genesee, Independence, Scio, Willing and Wirt; and the villages of Bolivar and Richburg.
- District IV: Candidates for the district include Greg McAndrew, Gary Barnes, James Rumfelt and Steve Havey. Barnes and Havey are incumbents. District IV includes the towns and villages of Andover and Wellsville.
- District V: Candidates for the district include William Brooke Harris, Janice L. Burdick, Dustin L. Gordon and Philip B. Curran. Harris, Burdick and Curran are incumbents. District 5 includes the towns of Alfred, Allen, Almond, Birdsall, Burns, Grove and West Almond; and the villages of Alfred, Almond and Canaseraga.
Town races include:
- Alma: Steve Dickerson Sr., Tom Dannheim, Shaun Taylor and David Shields are seeking the nomination for town supervisor. Michelle J. Staedt and Heather Trask are seeking the nomination for town clerk/tax collector. Paula Clayson and David R. Stilson are seeking the nomination for town justice. Ricky G. Smith and Daniel Ford are seeking the nomination for highway superintendent.
- Almond: Shelly Stevens and Julie Philips are seeking the nomination for town clerk/tax collector. Jo Anne Freeland, Debra Castle Harvey and Bryan Snyder are seeking two nominations for town board.
- Birdsall: David M. Trickler and Karl E. Schmidt II are seeking the nomination for town justice. David L Butler, Patricia Shultz and Samuel Nicoletta are seeking two nominations for town board.
- Independence: Scot Acomb and Rick Graves are seeking the nomination for highway superintendent.
- Rushford: Deborah Aumick, Ken McElheny and Will Tucker II are seeking two nominations for town board.
- Wellsville: Patricia Graves, Michael Miller and Maria Dannheim are seeking two nominations for town board.