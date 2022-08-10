Mosquito numbers down in county this summer over last year

Adult mosquito trapping weekly totals his summer were far below the numbers needed for a single trap in one night to justify nuisance aerial spraying.

 Cattaraugus County Health Department

OLEAN — It hasn’t been a good summer for mosquitoes — as far as the mosquitoes have been concerned.

You may have noticed the difference between these past few months and last summer, when there were a record number of complaints.

