OLEAN — Despite recent heavy rains, there hasn’t been enough moisture this spring and summer to fill mosquito breeding areas.
Without those natural breeding pools in wetland areas, mosquito eggs aren’t hatching and unleashing torment on Cattaraugus County residents — especially those along the Allegheny River Valley. Cattaraugus County Public Health Director Dr. Kevin D. Watkins told members of the Board of Health Wednesday the county Health Department hasn’t fielded any mosquito complaints yet this season.
Environmental Health Director Robert Ring said two college students are monitoring mosquito larvae and adult mosquitoes, and results are promising.
“The numbers are very low this year,” he said, noting a trap where the health department interns would find 250 mosquitoes last year the highest number of adult mosquitoes this year was 35. For comparison, the state Department of Health does not consider mosquito numbers to be a nuisance until there are between 500 and 1,000 adult mosquitoes.
Traps are used that contain dry ice that gives of carbon dioxide to mimic an animal or human and attract mosquitoes.
For the past 30 years, the county health department has adopted a policy of counting mosquito larvae in breeding pools to determine if a problem is likely to develop. Aerial spraying of a larvicide that targets mosquito larvae can be used in that case.
If large numbers of mosquitoes are trapped — too many to identify — that can trigger spraying of insecticide, which is also the case if mosquito-borne diseases are diagnosed like Eastern equine encephalitis.
Two years ago, horses in the town of Conewango came down with cases of both eastern equine encephalitis and West Nile virus, which prompted an emergency declaration by the county and spraying of more than 65,000 acres from Randolph to Portville.
“So far, we’ve had very few complaints,” Ring said. For those residents with mosquito problems, he urged them to look at their property for containers that can hold water and turn them over.
Larvicide products are available at hardware stores to treat standing water that serve as mosquito breeding tools. The last lines of defense is long sleeve clothing and an insect spray containing DEET, Watkins said.
Watkins also outlined a recent policy from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that people 65 and older may get a respiratory syncytial virus vaccine, but should speak with their medical provider first.
RSV hospitalizes between 60,000 and 80,000 children a year, and between 60,000 and 120,000 senior citizens. A new vaccine is expected to be available in the fall. The infections which mimic the common cold, Watkins said, and up to 10,000 deaths a year are attributed to RSV each year.
Patient Services Director Lynn Moore said 105 children participated in lead testing in May, with the highest level of lead at 16.4 micrograms per deciliter. In June there were 105 children tested, with the highest at 36.7 micrograms per deciliter. That child, Moore said, moved into Cattaraugus County and will be tested again next month to determine if efforts to reduce the lead level have been successful.
In another matter, the Board of Health was unable to act on recommendations of Hearing Officer David Porter due to the lack of a quorum.
Porter found Paul Robert of Brooklyn failed to submit a work plan for the correction of conditions conducive to lead poisoning from the exterior of 113 ½ N. Third St., Olean, after an Oct. 31 citation. While the interior was brought into compliance, no plan was submitted for the exterior. Porter said. The hearing officer recommended the building remain vacant until the exterior is brought into compliance. Without a quorum, the board cannot formally vote on the matter until next month’s meeting.