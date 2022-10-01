OLEAN — As part of the Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce’s celebration of Chamber Week this past few days, Chamber officials announced Ginger Moser as the Eric Garvin Volunteer of the Year for 2022.
Each year, the volunteer of the year is a secret until the Chamber Week reception. When presenting her with the award, Chamber COO Meme Yanetsko said Moser has been volunteering for the Chamber for years — from the Corporate Challenge to the Home Show, Clambake to Santa Claus Lane.
The Eric Garvin Volunteer of the Year Award is presented during Chamber Week to a volunteer who has shown extraordinary involvement in and who supports the chamber to its fullest.
The recipient, selected by the GOACC staff, must be a volunteer for the entire fiscal year, be active on one or more committees and must be a Chamber member.
“Yes, she was actually a part of the Chamber as paid staff, but she helped out immediately after moving off the staff and continues to do so today,” Yanetsko said. “We are also extremely grateful for all the volunteer time she has done with us back in the office since April of this year. Even after she goes south to winter for a few months, she is zooming on the parade committee meetings.”
Chamber Week, which culminates today, provides the Chamber an opportunity to celebrate its many accomplishments and achievements, and an excellent time to thank the many people who make them happen.
Each of the Chamber’s programs and activities is an orchestrated effort of numerous volunteers. Many of them have been serving on their committees or working on an event for a long time, Chamber officials said. Their efforts and dedication make each happening a reality.
Yanetsko said it’s great that all the volunteers give to the Chamber office and to their many events, adding that the Chamber succeeds thanks to volunteering at the events.
“Without the dedication, drive and true spirit of volunteerism in this community and surrounding area, GOACC would not be able to do all that we do,” she said. “This event is to honor those who work so diligently to provide opportunities and growth to our events and activities.”
The Chamber’s board of directors renamed the Volunteer of the Year award in Garvin’s memory in 2021. Garvin was a longtime Chamber board director, volunteer and overall supporter of the organization and its activities and events. He received the award posthumously in 2021 with the renaming to occur for 2022 and beyond.
For more information, call the Chamber at (716) 372-4433 or email info@oleanny.com.
