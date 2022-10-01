Moser named GOACC Volunteer of the Year

Ginger Moser (center) is the Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce’s Eric Garvin Volunteer of the Year for 2022. With her is Chamber COO Meme Yanetsko (left) and Jason Crisafulli, Chamber board president.

 Photo provided

OLEAN — As part of the Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce’s celebration of Chamber Week this past few days, Chamber officials announced Ginger Moser as the Eric Garvin Volunteer of the Year for 2022.

Each year, the volunteer of the year is a secret until the Chamber Week reception. When presenting her with the award, Chamber COO Meme Yanetsko said Moser has been volunteering for the Chamber for years — from the Corporate Challenge to the Home Show, Clambake to Santa Claus Lane.

