OLEAN — Olivia Morris, previously a staff accountant for Vector Marketing Corporation, a subsidiary of Cutco Corporation, has been promoted to accounting supervisor.
Morris joined the company on May 21, 2007 as a data processing summer student. She was also a visitors center representative, accounting intern, accounting clerk and accounting analyst before being promoted to staff accountant on April 2, 2018.
A graduate of St. Bonaventure University, Morris lives in Olean with her husband, Shawn. They have two children, Benjamin and Evelynn.