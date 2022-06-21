OLEAN — Excited. Grateful. Humbled.
Some of the words Dr. Genelle Morris used to describe her feelings about her appointment Tuesday as the new superintendent of schools for the Olean City School District.
Board of Education members unanimously voted to officially name Morris, deputy superintendent for operations and systems innovation for the Rochester City School District, as superintendent effective July 11.
“I’m really excited with everything I’ve experienced so far,” she told the Times Herald after gathering for a photo op with members of the school board. “Everyone has been so welcoming, and I can’t wait to work with the community and our schools to help the students be the best they can be.”
Spending more than 30 years in urban education, primarily in Buffalo and most recently in Rochester, Morris said her interview process over the past couple of months was thorough and fair.
“Many times we were anchored to the feedback from the community to the interview process,” she said. “I felt that, for me, gave me the indication of the community I would be working in, and I thought that was great.”
Although her official first day isn’t for a couple more weeks, Morris said she’s looking forward to getting to know more people and wants to hit the ground running — “but running to learn and listen.”
“I really want to learn from the community what you love about this school system, what do you want improved and what do you want changed,” she said. “I really want to hear that from the community. That’s important to me.”
Morris received her bachelor’s degree in biology from Canisius College and earned her master’s in science education from University at Buffalo, where she also received her doctorate in educational leadership and policy.
In addition to her roles in the classroom and as an administrator, Morris has served as an adjunct professor and has served on various educational committees and boards at the local, regional, state and national levels.
The school board members also expressed their enthusiasm for Morris’s appointment following their unanimous vote.
“I think we’re very pleased with our selection,” said Andrew Caya, board president. “We’re happy to have you here.”
Morris’s appointment comes after a roughly five-month superintendent search. Former superintendent Rick Moore resigned Nov. 30, 2021. Dr. Karen Geelan has been serving as interim superintendent since Dec. 17.
“Thank you to everybody that participated in the process,” Caya said. “Along the way we got lots of input from the community and stakeholders.”