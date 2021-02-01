Morning splendor

Nelson Rivera of Olean sent us this photo, which he took Saturday morning during a walk on Spring Street in Olean near the East View School Soccer area. He was facing Alder Street. The morning sun illuminates a thread of rainbow in the winter air. “I like to call this Hope in the Midst of Troubling Times,” he says. “God, before I do anything else today, I just want to take this moment to give You the thanks You rightly deserve. Thank you for such greatness!”

Trending Food Videos

Loading...
Loading...