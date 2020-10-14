OLEAN — Water shutoffs will continue Thursday as workers tie in to a new water main on Washington Street.
Water was shut off Wednesday morning along Winters Avenue due to a water-valve break, city Department of Public Works officials said, with water out for several hours.
Another shutoff is planned for the street — as well as North 10th Street between West State and Washington streets — at around 10 a.m. Thursday. Crews are expected to have the water shut off for between two and four hours as the lines are connected to the new 8-inch main recently installed along Washington Street.
The shutoff is the latest in a string announced in recent weeks to connect the new line, replacing a line believed to be around 100 years old.
For more information, call the DPW Water Office at 376-5657.