Swooping eagle

Allegany photographer Dan Jordan captured this photo of an adult female American bald eagle fishing/hunting over Mystic Water Resort in Limestone. Fishing could improve this week as warmer weather moves into the region.

 Dan Jordan

OLEAN — Meteorological groundhog predictions notwithstanding, the Olean area will a receive a good dose of unseasonably warm weather this week, as a warmer airmass has arrived.

Heather Kenyon, a meteorologist with the Buffalo office of the National Weather Service, said Sunday the area was undergoing a big shift weather-wise.

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social