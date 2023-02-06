OLEAN — Meteorological groundhog predictions notwithstanding, the Olean area will a receive a good dose of unseasonably warm weather this week, as a warmer airmass has arrived.
Heather Kenyon, a meteorologist with the Buffalo office of the National Weather Service, said Sunday the area was undergoing a big shift weather-wise.
The deep trough that brought bitterly cold air down from Canada late last week ushered in a progressive pattern with much milder air.
“We do cool down (Monday), followed by a warming trend for the week,” Kenyon explained.
Tuesday will bring temperatures topping out in the upper 40s and rain showers that will taper off overnight. Wednesday will be slightly cooler and dry, and then a stronger system moves in on Thursday, when daytime highs may reach 50 and be accompanied by widespread steady rain.
Things cool back down for the weekend, with Saturday dropping into the 20s and a chance of snow showers.
“Overall, nothing significant for the week,” said Kenyon. “There will be some precipitation every other day.”
“A welcome change for most people,” she added.