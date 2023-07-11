SYRACUSE (TNS) — Another round of slow-moving, moisture-rich storms will move into Upstate New York this week, the National Weather Service said.
Those storms threaten to drop heavy rain that could led to more flooding Wednesday and Thursday, just days after storms inflicted devastating damage from the Finger Lakes to the Hudson Valley.
The line between hotter and cooler air, called the frontal boundary, will move slowly over Upstate New York. The longer a storm sits above us, the more rain we’ll get.
“A stalled-out frontal boundary will likely help to generate multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms Wednesday into Thursday, with localized heavy rainfall and flooding possible if any storms manage to repeatedly track across the same areas,” the weather service said in issuing a hazardous weather outlook today for nearly all of Upstate New York. “This will especially be the case in locations that already have seen heavy rainfall over the past few days.”
Those storms could be strong enough to deliver damaging winds, too.
More than 5 inches of rain fell in some sections of Upstate New York Sunday and Monday as severe storms roared up the East Coast. A Hudson Valley woman died as she tried to escape her collapsing home. People were rescued from homes near Canandaigua, where 5.5 inches of rain fell. Roads were closed from Western New York to the Adirondacks.
The highest chances of heavy rainfall this week are in eastern New York and the Adirondacks, areas that were hit hard over the weekend. The soils are still wet and the creeks still high in those areas, making flooding more likely if heavy rains come.
The weather service said more thunderstorms and potentially flooding rain are also possible Friday and Saturday across all of Upstate New York.
IN VERMONT, the storm that dumped up to two months of rain in two days brought more flooding Tuesday to communities marooned by water, including the state capital, where officials kept watch on a dam just upstream.
There were signs of hope in some areas with flood waters beginning to recede, and officials began assessing the damage and the scope of the clean-up ahead.
The flooding has already caused tens of millions of dollars in damage, officials said, with more to come: If water pours over the dam on the Winooski River that flows through Montpelier, it could surge through downtown blocks where the floods were already waist-high.
City officials said Tuesday afternoon, however, they had not seen any significant changes in the water levels at the dam, but would continue to monitor it.
“Floodwaters continue to rise in some places, like our capital city, and have surpassed the levels seen during Tropical Storm Irene,” Vermont Gov. Phil Scott said. Irene killed six people in Vermont in August 2011, washing homes off their foundations and damaging or destroying more than 200 bridges and 500 miles of highway.
The sun was out Tuesday and more sunshine was expected Wednesday. But more rain was forecast Thursday and Friday.
“We are not out of the woods,” Scott said. “This is nowhere near over.” He tweeted that the roads around his house were impassable Tuesday morning, so he had to hike through the woods to reach the state’s emergency response center.