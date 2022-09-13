CUBA — The Allegany Arts Association Painted Chair and Table Auction will take place at the Cuba Garlic Festival this coming weekend.
Over the summer several local artists have been busy painting wooden chairs and tables for this event which will benefit the programs offered by the AAA throughout the year to both adults and children and will help raise awareness about the organization which is celebrating its 40th year.
Upwards to a dozen chairs will be displayed at the AAA tents during the Garlic Festival on the grounds of the Block Barn in Cuba. The festival is this Saturday and Sunday.
Those visiting the auction will be able to make silent bids on the painted objects. The winners will be announced at the end of the event and will be able to pick up their chairs or tables before the event closes.
Due to the lengthy creative process to create the painted chairs and tables, the AAA is requiring a $25 minimum bid on each item. Those bidding will be able to come back throughout the two-day event to check their bids and make adjustments, as necessary. The bidding will close at 3 p.m. Sunday and the announcements and notifications will go out before 4 p.m. giving winners the opportunity to collect their prizes before the Garlic Festival closes.
The artists participating in the event include Wanda Dean, Lisa Robinson, Molly Pike Riccardi, Sharon Nestoryak, Alice Deeres, Sheila Kalkbrenner and Kathryn Ross.
The AAA last held a similar event in 2015.
“I’m always surprised when people don’t know about the Allegany Arts Association, so this year we have increased our participation in local events. This auction will help raise awareness of who we are. There will be information about us and the programs we offer available at the tent,” said AAA President Sheila Kalkbrenner.
The AAA participated in the Wellsville Main Street Festival and Angelica Heritage Days as well as offering dozens of art cases throughout the county as part of the AAA’s Summer Arts Program, which has been going on for several years.
The AAA will celebrate its 40th Anniversary with an Art Exhibit from Oct. 27 to Nov. 17 at the David A. Howe Library in Wellsville. Artists are invited to display their work. Pre-registration is required, and forms may be obtained at the AAA website. The deadline for registering is Oct. 15. The opening reception is from 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 27.