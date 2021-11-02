OLEAN — Thousands of dollars in damage was done to gravestones in Mount View Cemetery on Halloween night.
Olean Police Chief Ron Richardson said a report received at 9:05 a.m. Monday showed 10 to 15 stones and a mausoleum were defaced with orange spray paint. Most of the stones were painted with an anarchy symbol, while one stone and the mausoleum were sprayed with obscenities.
The damage appeared to have been done Sunday night or early Monday morning, as the vandalism — visible from South Union Street — was not reported earlier.
“It’s definitely thousands of dollars in damage — and it’s very disgusting to do that,” Richardson said.
No security camera footage was available to investigators and police are asking for assistance in finding the perpetrator.
“Anyone that has any information, we’d greatly appreciate them giving us a call at 376-5677,” the chief said. “Maybe someone bragged about it or posted pictures of it.”
If caught, a conviction could lead to a felony record.
While some states’ laws treat cemetery vandalization the same as other property damage others, including New York, have cemetery desecration laws with harsher penalties than criminal mischief laws for similar financial levels of damage. First-degree cemetery desecration — for more than $250 in damage to any real property maintained as a cemetery plot, grave, burial place or other place of interment of human remains — is a class E felony. By comparison, a criminal mischief charge for a similar incident outside of a cemetery would be a class A misdemeanor.